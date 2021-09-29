National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County will hold a Trunk or Treat AfterBurn fundraiser on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Wood County Fairgrounds.
There will be food truck options as well as opportunities to purchase a variety of NAMI Wood County shirts.
Participants will stay in their cars and drive around to receive resources and information from local agencies, who will be in themed booths in a fun “trunk or treat” format.
The evening will end with a Lights in Memory ceremony, which will include performances by local artists as the community remembers those who have passed.
While this event will look different than in years past, the mission of NAMI Wood County stays the same: Support, educate, and advocate for those living with mental health conditions and those with loved ones experiencing mental health conditions.
Proceeds for this event will go toward NAMI Wood County’s programming including classes and support groups that are offered free for those with mental illness and their loved ones. Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org for more information.