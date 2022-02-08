TONTOGANY – Adam Koch’s career is coming full circle, and that means Otsego Local Schools will need to look for a new superintendent.
Koch is resigning at the end of this academic year to become treasurer at Sylvania Schools.
The Sylvania Schools board of education officially hired him on Monday. He will begin that job in August.
Koch on Tuesday said that he has enjoyed his time at Otsego but “the time has come for me to move on and take my career in a new direction.”
He was a little emotional about leaving Otsego.
“I really do not know where to begin,” he said when asked about the move. “There simply are no words that truly capture how I feel about the Otsego community.”
Koch joined the district in December 2010 as treasurer after working at National Trail Local School District in New Paris.
He served as treasurer for 18 months before Jim Garber stepped down from the superintendent’s position to become head principal at Otsego Elementary School.
Koch was chosen by the board from among 19 candidates to succeed Garber in June 2012.
A 2001 graduate of Fairview High School, located outside of Ney in Defiance County, Koch holds bachelor’s degrees in accounting and finance, as well as a Master of Business Administration from Wright State University.
“I am genuinely sad to be leaving a place that means so much to me. However, I am very excited about this new opportunity, and I know in my heart that I am making the right decision for me and for my family,” he said. “I’ve dedicated myself to the service of this great community, our outstanding staff, and amazing students and I am so grateful for the time we have shared. You’ve helped me grow both personally and professionally and I will never forget the passionate and dedicated people here.”
He said it will hurt to say goodbye.
“The past 10 years have been some of the most meaningful and rewarding ones of my life,” he said.
Graduation in May will be his ninth and last and will be bittersweet, but he said he is excited to start this new chapter of his professional life.
“Overall, I am really proud of what we accomplished at Otsego as a part of this team. I feel very fortunate to have been able to lead this community for the past 10 years,” Koch said.
He cited as accomplishments better communication, financial transparency and building of trust in the past decade. He gave the credit to district staff.
“They are the heart and soul of the district,” he said.
The Koch family is not moving, and the kids will continue to attend Otsego.
“We will be Otsego supporters for life. Otsego is home to us,” he said.