TIFFIN – After a year that saw theatres around the world go dark during the pandemic, Heidelberg University’s Theatre is kicking off the 2021-22 season with in-person performances and a theme of “Adventure Awaits.”
Expanding on success over the last six years, Heidelberg is now home to almost 60 theater majors who will be presenting five ambitious and captivating productions for the 2021-22 season.
“Adventure Awaits!” will allow Gundlach Theatre audiences to travel to the magical comic strips of Charles Addams’ “The Addams Family,” go back in time to 18th Century England for Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” explore the underworld for Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice,” catch a ride to 1970s Las Vegas for a hysterical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and finally land in the magical world of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic “Cinderella.”
This year’s performance dates are as follows:
• Addams Family – Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.
• Pride and Prejudice – Nov. 18-20 at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 21.
• A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Feb. 10, 12 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on Feb. 20.
• Eurydice – Feb. 11, 13 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on Feb. 19.
• Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella – April 7-9 at 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinees on April 9 and April 10.
All performances will require all audience members to be masked for the duration of the show as well as maintaining current social distancing guidelines when not in assigned seats.
These protocols will be subject to change.
Season subscriptions for the 2021-22 season are available for purchase. Subscriptions allow patrons to see all five of the season’s productions for $60.
Season subscriptions – including tickets to “The Addams Family” – can be purchased by visiting gundlachtheatre.org. Email boxoffice@heidelberg.edu or call 419-448-2305 for more information.