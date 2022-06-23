Bowling Green City Schools administrators will see increases, between 5% and 13%, in their salaries effective Aug. 1.
The board of education approved the new salaries at Tuesday’s meeting. The board also accepted resignations, approved new hires and acted on a number of sports-related contracts.
Administrators who had their salaries adjusted, plus what they were paid last year, and the percentage increase:
• High school Principal Daniel Black - $104,000, up from $99,000, 5%
• Conneaut Elementary Principal Alyssa Karaffa - $90,000, up from $82,220, 9.5%
• Crim Elementary Principal Zebulun Kellough - $87,000, up from $80,340, 8.3%
• High school Assistant Principal Katie Bacon - $83,500, up from $74,000, 12.8%
• Executive Director of Pupil Services Alexandra Reucher - $105,000, up from $100,000, 5%
• Human resources Administrator Dawn Dazell - $86,000, up from $79,204, 8.6%
• High school Athletic Director Michele Wolf - $82,500, up from $75,000, 10%
• PK-5 Special Education Coordinator Emily Mennitt - $80,000, up from $74,082, 8%
The board made it a priority and commitment to attract and maintain staff, said Superintendent Francis Scruci about the new salaries.
“What we try to do is look at comparable districts to Bowling Green, what those individuals are being paid, and get our salaries in line,” he said.
Scruci said the district has a good group of administrators and wants to retain them, while weighing salaries against fiscal responsibility.
These wages make the district more competitive with comparable districts, he said.
“We’re trying to make those salaries more competitive,” Scruci said, adding that the same was done with the classified and certified staff.
Some administrators only got merit pay because their salaries already were in line with comparable districts, he said.
The board accepted the resignations of Louis Piszker, high school phys-ed teacher, effective Aug. 1; Michael Ryder, first-grade teacher at Crim, effective Aug. 2; Elana Boyle and Alysha Duelley, both fourth-grade teachers at Kenwood Elementary, effective Aug. 4; and Jessica Stevens, eighth-grade English teacher at the middle school, effective Aug. 4.
The board approved the employment of Cassidy Hiser, reading specialist at Crim, with salary paid by ESSER II funds; Erica Meyer, intervention specialist at Crim; Joseph McFaddin, fifth-grade teacher at Crim; Joseph Claes, intervention specialist at Conneaut; Bethany Branum, art teacher at Kenwood; Miranda Swartz, eighth-grade English teacher at the middle school; and Larissa Rochester, health teacher at the middle school.
Board member Tracy Hovest asked if the new hires were replacements. Dazell said they were.
The board also employed several athletics personnel under supplemental contracts, including:
• Patrick Carney, head coach high school cross country - $5,168
• Daniel DeWitt, middle school athletic director - $7,951
• Paula Downie, middle school quiz bowl adviser - $1,292
• Hans Glandorff, fall high school athletic adviser - $1,600
• Marshal Headley, seventh-grade football coach - $3,479
• Regina Hilton, assistant high school girls soccer coach - $900
• Erika Kimple, head coach high school girls soccer - $6,132
• Shawn Kiss, assistant coach high school football - $4,000
• Jeremy Koehler, assistant high school volleyball coach - $5,153
• Kristi Krupp, middle school cross country coach - $3,479
• Deborah Mathias, head high school volleyball coach - $5,153
• Joseph Nauman, assistant high school football coach (contingent upon completion of all training requirements, background checks and receipt of valid pupil activity permit) - $3,000
• Amanda Pasley, eighth-grade volleyball coach - $3,479
• Devin Radcliff, assistant high school football coach - $4,800
• Carrie Reynolds, seventh-grade volleyball coach - $3,479
• Joshua Wade, head high school football coach - $8,150
• Paula Williams, middle school cross country coach - $3,479
Student activity contracts also were approved for occasional employees in paid/contractual positions:
• James Allen, assistant high school football coach - $3,300
• Kloe Atwood, ninth-grade volleyball coach - $3,000
• Arnold Buehler, assistant coach high school boys soccer (contingent upon completion of all training requirements, background checks, and receipt of valid pupil activity permit) - $1,500
• Paige Bulkeley, head high school girls golf coach - $4,572
• Lisa Carney, assistant high school girls cross country coach - $4,174
• Andrew Drumm, head high school girls tennis coach - $4,572
• Noah Evans, assistant high school boys soccer coach (contingent upon completion of all training requirements, background checks and receipt of valid pupil activity permit) - $3,100
• Joshua Fox, head high school boys soccer coach - $5,532
• Bryce Hoehner, eighth-grade football coach - $3,479
• David Hoehner, seventh-grade football coach - $3,479
• Chad Howard, high school football equipment manager - $2,300
• Robert Hunter, high school football assistant coach (contingent upon completion of all training requirements, background checks and receipt of valid pupil activity permit) - $4,400
• Alfonso Mack, eighth-grade football coach - $3,479
• Michael Marovich, high school football equipment manager - $800
• Allyssa Phillippi, assistant high school girls soccer coach - $1,000
• Emily Rife, assistant coach high school volleyball (contingent upon completion of all training requirements, background checks and receipt of valid pupil activity permit) - $2,000
• Connor Rogowski, assistant coach high school football - $3,400
• Kurt Thomas, head coach high school boys golf - $4,572
• Mikayla Trimpey, head coach high school fall cheerleading - $1,723
• Mikayla Trimpey, head coach high school cheerleading competition - $1,723
• Madisyn Wagner, assistant coach high school girls soccer - $3,100
• Gavin Winters, assistant coach high school football - $2,900
The board also recognized Braden Conrad for his volunteer work as high school assistant girls soccer coach.