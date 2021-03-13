What did you have on your reading list this winter? The Wood County District Public Library is holding an online discussion, “The Best Books I’ve Read this Winter,” on March 22 at 11 a.m.
If you fell in love with a novel, series, or cookbook, this is a time to share. Patrons can add more titles to their reading list and tell others about the best books they’ve read through the winter.
“It’s always fun to hear about books other people have discovered,” said Kristin Wetzel, information services coordinator. “I always end up learning about more books that I want to read.”
Registration is required. To register, send an email to woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050. For more information, visit wcdpl.org.