ACT BG is asking the community to help those in need this holiday season through their Annual Holiday Wreath Auction and Christmas Elves Program.
Everyone has the opportunity to participate in ACT BG’s projects that will benefit the Brown Bag Food Project, the Cocoon and Thayer Family Dealerships Christmas Dreams.
The Annual Holiday Wreath Auction is on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 4:30 – 6 p.m. at the Four Corners Center, 217 S. Church St. ACT BG will have a selection of holiday wreaths on display to bid on during the silent auction. This wreath auction will raise funds for the beneficiary organizations.
“It’s more than just the traditional wreaths for your front door,” Nick Peiffer, member of the BG Chamber of Commerce ACT BG Project Team, said “There will also be wreaths decorated with lottery tickets, cash and more. Hope you will stop by for some refreshments and check the wreaths out.”
The Christmas Elves Program, also organized by ACT BG is underway with boxes placed throughout the community for collecting new toys, books, hats, mittens, games, non-perishable food items, monetary donations and gift cards. Monetary Donations can be mailed to the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce: 217 S. Church St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. Note Christmas Elves in the memo.
Locations of the Drop off Boxes: Sentinel-Tribune, A.A. Green Realty, Al-Mar Lanes, Almar Property Mgmt., Bates Recycling, BG Care Center, BG Manor, BGSU Flight Center, BG Vision Center, Brookdale, Danberry Realtors, Dollar General, Evans Home Loans, Premier Bank North or West, First Insurance Group, The Flower Basket, Four Corners Center, Henry County Bank, Homeworks, Kaiser Family Dentistry, Newlove Realty, KeyBank, State Bank Thayer Family Dealerships, UIS Insurance and Investments, Derick E Utz, D.D.S., Waddington Jewelers, Wood County District Public Library and Wood Lane Residential.
Christmas Elves donation boxes will be collected from the above locations on Dec. 7.
Both of these projects have been in place for quite a few years and they continue to grow. The organization hopes to surpass previous collections that have raised over $5000 in monetary and goods donations.
The ACT BG Project Team of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce has a mission to attract and retain young professionals in the Bowling Green area. Their efforts focus on connecting active professionals to each other and to the community through social, civic, charitable and professional development events.