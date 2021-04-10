TONTOGANY – Otsego High School sophomore Ellyana Zeller knows her history.
She was one of 18 Ohio winners of the American Legion Americanism Award.
“It’s just a big history test many of the schools give the option to take,” Zeller said. “It’s mainly about our state government and the officials that work in it.”
The Americanism and Government Test program is open to students in grades 10, 11 and 12. It is comprised of 50 questions, either true/false, multiple choice or fill in the blank.
The group of 18 from Ohio won a five-day all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. There were six chosen in each grade: three boys and three girls. Zeller represented Lybarger Grimm American Legion Post 441 in Tontogany.
The group visited Arlington National Cemetery and several memorials honoring World War II, Iwo Jima, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr. and Korea.
Zeller’s favorite stop was Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello.
“I think I liked it the most because it’s the only place I hadn’t been before.”
Zeller took Otsego’s eighth-grade trip to Washington two years ago.
Visits also were made to George Washington’s Mt. Vernon, the International Spy Museum, the National Basilica and the National Cathedral.
On the ride there, a stop was made at Gettysburg National Military Park. On the return trip, students stopped at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, Pennsylvania. The site honors the passengers and crew of United Flight 93, who stopped terrorists from reaching their target on Sept. 11, 2001, by fighting the hijackers.
For the Americanism Award, competitors had to write an essay. This year the topic was whether Confederate statues should be taken down.
“I personally said they should be put into museums,” Zeller said, adding that she had to defend that opinion. “It’s very similar to an argumentative essay, only slightly shorter.”
The statues shouldn’t be torn down but they shouldn’t be kept up, Zeller said, because of the figures they represent.
“They are still technically part of history and they should be put in storage or a museum just to have them.”
She agreed that erasing history makes us more likely to repeat its mistakes.
“I think that’s another reason why we shouldn’t completely get rid of them and maybe instead have a museum that’s more focused toward that specific area, instead of ‘celebrating’ them.”
Zeller enjoys music and plays piano and percussion in band.
“I like school in general, particularly history.”
Zeller’s U.S. History teacher, Chase Welker, said she is an exemplary student.
“She’s had nearly a perfect score in the class all year long and she’s only missed a handful of questions in the course of the year,” he said.
Zeller is a member of National Honor Society and had planned to re-join the Book & Media Club this year but it was halted due to the pandemic.
Her parents are Hank and Kathy, of Grand Rapids. Her dad teaches history and she thinks she got her interest in the subject from him.
“I think because he liked history so much, I started to listen to what he was talking about and I eventually realized that I really liked it, too,” she said. “I just love reading about the events and how people reacted. It’s just so interesting to look back on and see what we could have done differently.”
According to the Ohio America Legion website, the Americanism test is not designed to have one student compete against another. It is designed to test an individual student’s knowledge of the United States Flag, the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution and state, county, city, township, village and school district government in Ohio.
On average, over 65,000 students take the test every year.