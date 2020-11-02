PERRYSBURG — Two leaders from Owens Community College have graduated as fellows of the first Ohio Leadership Academy for Student Success.
Erica Parish, dean of Accreditation and Academic Support and David Shaffer, executive director of Student Services, were among more than 40 leaders representing all of Ohio’s community colleges that graduated Oct. 2 as part of the academy, organized by the Ohio Association of Community Colleges.
It is the first of its kind in the nation to gather mid-level administrators, faculty and staff for a year of leadership development, exchanging ideas and immersion in how to promote student success.
“The fellows learned how to more effectively lead the many changes underway at our colleges – transformational changes – to improve student success,” said Laura Rittner, executive director of the OACC’s Success Center for Ohio Community Colleges. “We brought together people who have different roles at colleges so they could have a deeper understanding of how college leaders can work together to usher in these student success models.”
The president of each of the state’s community colleges could nominate two employees as fellows. They met six times throughout the year for two-day meetings, first in person and then online as the pandemic took hold. Sessions were relevant to Ohio specifically and included aspects of the Aspen Institute’s presidential leadership curriculum. Fellows also worked on projects in small groups between sessions.
“The Ohio Leadership Academy gave me a greater understanding how the budget process and other decisions made at the state-level affect what happens on our campus and in turn affect the success of students,” Parish said. “This experience was worthwhile and something that I would highly recommend to other college leaders.”
The academy was funded by several national organizations, so colleges had minimal expenses to participate. Next year’s academy will begin early in 2021, Rittner said, in the hopes that some sessions can be held in person.
The OACC represents the presidents and trustees of the state’s 23 public two-year institutions that work to advance community colleges through policy advocacy and professional development.