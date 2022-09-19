TOLEDO – With summer in the rearview mirror, AAA is encouraging anyone planning to fly over Thanksgiving or the year-end holidays to look ahead – and book ahead – to save money and minimize the risk of flight delays or cancellations.

“Flyers are experiencing three pain points: increased expense, reduced inventory and the possibility of delayed or cancelled flights,” said AAA spokesperson Cindy Russeau. “Booking holiday travel now should help to address all of these issues.”

