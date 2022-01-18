December was a mild month as far as winter goes in Northwest Ohio. January arrived, and like a light switch, our weather went from mild to typical January cold weather. Most of the days have been below the freezing point of 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Nighttime temperatures were much colder into the teens and single digits.
With these colder temperatures, ice starts to form on our creeks, rivers and ponds. This begs the question: Is it safe to go out on the ice?
The safest answer to this question is no ice is safe. A couple weeks ago, ice broke away from shore in Wisconsin causing the rescue of several individuals. We know Wisconsin can be brutally cold!
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has compiled a list of ice safety tips that apply to everyone who goes out onto any frozen bodies of water. You cannot always tell the strength of ice simply by its look, its thickness and the outdoor temperature. A minimum of 4 inches of clear ice is required to support an average person’s weight on the ice.
Clear ice has a bluish tint and is the strongest type of ice. Clear ice is formed from a continued hard freeze with little or no wind and forms from the bottom up. This is not the weather conditions we have experienced this year. Some people think we should change the name of Bowling Green, Ohio to “Blowing Green, Ohio” due to the windy occurrences we experience here with the flat lands.
Most of our ice formation so far this year is from melted and refrozen water from either snow or rain events. This type of ice appears milky and is very porous and weak. Any ice covered by snow always should be presumed unsafe. Snow acts like an insulating blanket and slows the freezing process. Ice under the snow will be thinner and weaker. A snowfall also can warm up and melt existing ice. If there is slush on the ice, stay off. Slushy ice is only about half as strong as clear ice and indicates the ice is no longer freezing from the bottom.
Be especially cautious in areas where air temperatures have fluctuated. A warm spell may take several days to weaken the ice; however, when temperatures vary widely, causing the ice to thaw during the day and refreeze at night, the result is a weak, “spongy” or honeycombed ice that is also unsafe.
Ice is generally thinner where there is moving water such as creeks and rivers. Other areas include inlets and outlets, decks and docks, and objects that protrude through the ice such as Cattails. Another area is the use of pond aerators during the winter. Though they produce oxygen to help prevent fish kills, they also produce uneven and dangerous ice conditions.
When venturing on the ice, never assume the ice is thick enough to support your weight. Check it. Start at the shoreline and using a cordless drill with an inch paddle bit, make test holes and measure at intervals as you proceed onto the ice. As a rule of thumb, (for new, clear ice) there should be a minimum of 4 to 6 inches of ice to support a few, well -dispersed people, 6 to 7 inches for small, on-foot group activities, and at least 8 to 10 inches for snowmobile activities. This information on ice thickness is based on recommendations from the Cold Regions Research Laboratory in Hanover, New Hampshire.
Other tips:
Never venture out alone without telling a responsible adult on shore your plans.
If you are with a group, avoid standing together in one spot. Spread out.
Wear a life jacket and bright-colored clothing.
Have a cell phone for emergency use.
Remember ice does not form with uniform thickness on any body of water.
If you fall through the ice:
Try to remain calm.
Don’t remove your winter clothing. Heavy clothes will not drag you down, but instead can trap air to provide warmth and flotation. This is especially true with a snowmobile suit.
Turn in the water toward the direction you came from - that is probably the strongest ice.
If you have them, dig the points of the ice picks into the ice and while vigorously kicking your feet, pull yourself onto the surface by sliding forward on the ice.
Roll away from the area of weak ice. Rolling on the ice will distribute your weight to help avoid breaking through again.
Get to shelter, heat, dry clothing and warm, non-alcoholic, and non-caffeinated drinks.
Call 911 and seek medical attention if you feel disoriented, have uncontrollable shivering, or have any other ill effects that may be symptoms of hypothermia (the life-threatening drop in the body’s core temperature).
Be on the safe side and plan for more than is expected. For more information on ice safety, refer to Michigan State University Extension:https://www.canr.msu.edu/news/ice_safety_tips_selden18.