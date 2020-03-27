The Wood County District Public Library is holding the #WCDPLBearHug Project.
Here’s how you and your family can participate:
· Put a teddy bear in a front window.
· Download the #WCDPLBearHug coloring sheet from wcdpl.org/WCDPLBearHug, color it in, and place it in your front window.
· Encourage your child to read to their teddy bear and/or set up a Stuffed Animal Storytime at home.
· While out getting exercise and fresh air - enjoy a bear hunt - look for teddy bears or the #WCDPL coloring sheet in neighbors’ windows.
· Practice social distancing when out looking for bears.
· Read the story “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” based on the picture book by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury together.
Take photos of things you and your family are doing together and share on social media with #WCDPLBearHug #InThisTogetherOhio.