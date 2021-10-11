On Sept. 25, despite the rain, the Silver Anniversary of Clean Your Streams Day was successful thanks to the efforts of 465 dedicated volunteers.
Volunteers cleaned up over 50 sites around the Toledo and greater Toledo area.
Interesting finds included an office chair, traffic cone, 70 empty teddy graham plastic cups, a tow hitch, pool noodle, decoy goose, glow sticks, fake flowers, a car grill, three flip flops, and a City of Toledo Astro e-scooter. Like previous years, food wrappers, cigarette butts, plastic bottles, and plastic bags were the most common types of trash found throughout the area.
The 465 volunteers either showed up on September 25 or participated virtually from Sept. 18-25. Toledo Early College High School brought the largest group, 105 volunteers.
Clean Your Streams Day is a Northwest Ohio environmental tradition of removing marine debris before it gets to our rivers, streams and Great Lake.
Clean Your Streams brings the community together for environmental service, water stewardship, and good fun. Volunteers clean up dozens of high-profile stream bank sites along five major waterways, plus tributaries, creeks, and ditches throughout the region. Volunteers of all ages remove and record what they find on data cards; which Partners for Clean Streams sends to the Ocean Conservancy for inclusion in the International Coastal Cleanup, a worldwide effort to track and remove marine debris.
Clean Your Streams Day is hosted in September, but anyone who would like to do a Clean Your Streams clean-up any other time of the year, should check out Partner’s for Clean Streams year-round sister program CYS 365.