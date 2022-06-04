PEMBERVILLE – By the numbers, Jacob Meyer is top of his class.
Meyer has a 4.66 gpa and earned a 33 composite on the ACT. A perfect score is 36.
The Eastwood High School graduate is this year’s Franklin B. Walter Scholastic Award winner through the Wood County Educational Service Center.
The award was established by the Ohio Superintendent’s Educational Service Center Association to promote student achievement and recognize outstanding students.
Wood County ESC Superintendent Mark North called Meyer extremely intelligent, athletic and community-service minded when he presented the award at the March board meeting.
“I do not know how you can get all this stuff that you do fit into a 24-hour day,” North said.
Meyer said he has been really focused on school but said athletics do take up a lot of his time.
As a senior, he was active in Key Club, has volunteered more than 125 hours in the past three years, and participated in varsity basketball and varsity track and field.
In basketball, he was the fifth player in Eastwood history to score 1,000 points and was named first team in the NBC for three straight years. He was named Player of the Year in 2022 for both the NBC and All-District 7.
School counselor Andrew Hemminger said Meyer has an A or A+ in every class and has never received an A-.
“I have never had a more complete student walk through the door. This young man … is an A+ worker, an A+ student and an A+ person,” Hemminger, who has been a counselor for 10 years, wrote in his letter of support.
Meyer has been a vacation Bible school teacher at Trinity Lutheran, a member of the church youth group, and a youth basketball coach and referee.
In his essay, he wrote that he plans to pursue a degree in finance and views college as an investment. Meyer hopes to continue playing basketball at the collegiate level and said he finds the sport one of the ultimate teachers of life. He looks forward to applying what he learned playing ball to the adversities and competitiveness of life.
He said in April he said he may attend Bowling Green State University and Miami (Ohio) University.
The ESC also presented Meyer with a $1,000 check.