Ryan Wichman, a member of Wood County Plays, second from left, and local officials broke ground last week for the new Perrysburg inclusive playground at Rotary Community Park. Wood County Plays has raised $800,000 to build the park, which will have equipment that all children of all abilities can utilize.
