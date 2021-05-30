JERRY CITY — Farming is one of Zane Hagemeyer’s biggest passions.
Since the age of 13, he has operated and financed his own beef cattle operation.
He grew up in a family that farms.
His dad and a brother are both grain farmers, but the senior does one thing differently.
‘I’m the only one in the family that does cattle,” Hagemeyer said.
Hagemeyer doesn’t just work in cattle, he thrives.
The high school senior will have about 130 cattle at a time. He feeds the cows, who grow to more than double their original size. He says it varies from cow to cow, but some have gone from 400 pounds when they start to around 900 pounds at the end of the process.
Hagemeyer says his family is very supportive of the operation.
“They love it. It is a lot of work though. I don’t think they like when I ask them for help,” Hagemeyer said, causing a laugh.
“I think they think it is a pretty cool thing. We are all very passionate about agriculture. We all love it. We love helping each other out. We love farming. That’s why we do it.”
Hagemeyer plans to go into the cattle operation full time after high school.
“It might sound boring but I just want to keep doing what I’m doing. It’s what I enjoy doing.”
He spent much of his time at Elmwood High School working and studying agriculture, making FFA one of his favorite classes.
When he looks back on the last four years, two things come to mind.
“I think about friends and the FFA. That’s what I enjoyed about (high school),” Hagemeyer said.
He participated in sports like wrestling, where he went to districts two out of four years.
“We did a lot, went to a lot of conventions. Always had a great time in that class,” Hagemeyer said.
Hagemeyer says he hopes to settle down some day and raise kids.
“I’d like to have a family one day, and just be a farmer.”