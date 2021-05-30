As a multi-sport athlete, Bowling Green High School senior Eli Brown has excelled on the field.
“It’s been a lot of sports, that’s probably the first thing that comes to my mind. All the success that we’ve had with my teams. The memories with all my friends and playing on all those fun teams. The atmosphere that Bowling Green brings is just a blessing that me and my family have felt,” Brown said about his years in school.
As a football player, Brown earned All-League honors his junior and senior seasons.
As a senior, Brown led his team to a 7-2 overall record, including 6-1 in the Northern Lakes League, just behind league champion Perrysburg.
During the fall 2020 season, Brown proved himself to be one of the best football players in the conference, earning first team All-League honors at quarterback, as well as sharing player of the year honors.
Of all the high school sports memories, Brown remembers his senior football season most fondly.
“This past year’s football season was definitely one to remember for me. We made a pretty good run in the league and the tournament. We all came together that season and it really showed what BG can do in the future. I think that really hit home with me this year,” Brown said.
In basketball, Brown earned All-League honors his junior and senior years.
However, it’s arguably the baseball diamond where Brown displays the most talent. His performance has earned him a spot on the Youngstown State University baseball team. He received a scholarship to play ball.
He is currently undecided on a major.
“It’s pretty exciting, starting a new chapter in my life. Pretty exciting going to Youngstown to have the opportunity to play baseball, so I’m definitely looking forward to that. It’s been a really fun four years and I’m looking forward to the next part of my life,” Brown said.
Outside of sports, Brown was involved in DECA, where he qualified for states his junior year. He is also involved in his church.
Brown plans on spending his summer playing in baseball tournaments every weekend until heading over to Youngstown to begin his collegiate career. After college, Brown intends to continue in sports, either as an athlete or some other role.
“I want to find a job somewhere in sports, just because I have a passion and love for it. Anything like that,” he said.