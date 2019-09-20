A look at ‘Pentecostal Explosion’ - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

A look at ‘Pentecostal Explosion’

Posted: Friday, September 20, 2019 9:25 am

BRADNER — Pastor Charles Hurst will give a talk on Pentecostal Explosion on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Old Time Church, 102 N. Bell St.

There will be a free meal afterward.

Posted in , on Friday, September 20, 2019 9:25 am.

