PERRYSBURG — After a class meeting in Laura Short’s third grade class at Toth Elementary School, students were challenged to think about a need in their community.
The students brainstormed some random acts of kindness that they could do on their own or as a whole class. A group of students decided that they wanted to do more.
Clara Humphrey, Jillian Allesee, Morgan Fornwald, Lucy Crumbaugh and Sullie Morrison decided to hold a drive to support Mom’s House, a local organization that helps moms with free daycare and support while they finish college.
The students planned a drive to collect new toys, diapers, wipes, books, blankets and cleaning supplies to help support Mom’s House.
The small group of third grade students created flyers and morning announcements, and made a schoolwide competition to give an ice cream party to the class that had the most donations. The students also collected the items daily, sorted them and counted them during their recess time for the two weeks that the drive took place.
These five third graders collected over 1,400 items that they were able to deliver to Mom’s House 10 days before Christmas. The students had so many items that they convinced their parents to rent a U-Haul to deliver the items.