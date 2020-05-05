PEMBERVILLE — Fred Barker’s kitchen gives new meaning to the “open concept” concept.
“I knew I wanted an open shelf system,” he said. “There’s no doors. I hate doors. They hide things and then you pack stuff in there. That drives me insane.”
There’s not a door to be found in Barker’s kitchen, which he renovated himself.
“There’s no such thing as a junk drawer in this house,” he said.
The silverware is stashed in a caddie. All of his spaces are labeled. Herbs and spices are re-jarred.
The pantry, which is tucked in the back of the kitchen, is also open, with no door.
There are shelves all the way around the kitchen, bottom and top, holding dozens of cookbooks.
It’s all accented by a warm cinnamon paint.
Barker started the kitchen project 2 1/2 years ago and it took just under three months.
The floor had old glue on it from a carpet that had been down for 40 years. That was the only part of the remodel that he contracted out.
“They came in and sealed it and sanded it,” Barker said.
The house, which was built in the 1860s, is full of his creations, made out of standard 2x4’s and 2x6’s. There’s a spectacularly large table with benches in the dining room that can easily sit 10. He also made a hutch in the room and the end tables in the living room.
“All the walls, inside and out, were concrete and brick. There were old cabinets and it was just very, very dated. I wanted a new kitchen, but I didn’t want a modern kitchen, so I started building,” he said.
“He gutted this and wanted an open space,” said Barker’s wife, Leeann.
“He pretty much did everything,” she said. “He made all the frames in here, the bookshelves. Everything’s handmade. He made the whole big oven (shelf) there.”
The island is the meat of the kitchen, with a ladder decoration hanging above it.
“He found a ladder in the garage, and it was one big long ladder. So he stripped it, cut in half, molded it together and put up the lights,” Leeann said.
It’s truly Fred’s kitchen.
“That’s my kitchen. She’s not allowed in it,” he said. “I’m serious.”
Leann is happy to watch him cook and sample the results.
“I don’t think I could fry an egg anymore without burning it, because it’s been way too long since I cooked,” she said.
They have three grown children, ages 34, 29 and 21. They have one grandson.
The couple has lived in Pemberville for 15 years and at the East College Avenue house for four years.
The Barkers have been together 24 years and married 23 years.
They met in Toledo.
“I was just starting prerequisite classes for nursing school. I was in Algebra II on the Scott Park campus, and he was in there also. He sat behind me, and everyone talked to him. I was very much a wallflower and everyone talked to him.
“He asked me one day if I wanted to go out with a group of people to go shoot pool,” Leeann said. “I was the only one that showed up.”
Fred proposed two weeks later.
She convinced him to wait a year to have the wedding.
“Six months after we were married, he said, ‘you know, you were the only one I asked out to that pool game.’”
(For more on Barker and his cooking, look up the March 24 cook’s corner.)