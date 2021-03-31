Adessa Miller, with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department, uses a drill to secure a bird house to a pole in the new property acquisition at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve earlier this month. Eight bird houses were made and donated by local Bowling Green resident Dave Koons. The new homes were designed for Eastern Bluebirds that require more cavity nestors, adding more options for the birds to choose from.
