Farmers are bringing garden freshness to downtown Bowling Green every Wednesday.
“Right now you can buy the seedlings,” said Lori Hines, who has been the Work Leads to Independence Farmers’ Market organizer for the past three years. “They did have tomato plants and some vegetable plants, and they went really quickly.”
The first farmers market was Wednesday and they run through October.
Vendors had a variety of pepper plants, several types of tomatoes and onions.
Hines said vendors Clay Hill Produce and Flowers, Dirty Feet Gardens, Stevens Gardens and R & R Joseph’s Greenhouse each had plants available.
The farmers market can be found in the parking lot across South Main Street from Huntington Bank.
Thanks to a grant from the BG Community Foundation it will look a little different this year.
“We now have a seating area to enjoy dinner and music,” Hines said.
There will now be a covered area for shade, with a picnic table, tables and chairs, as well as a water area for the four-legged furry friends.
The new creature comforts are just the start, because farmed goods are still the main event and at the beginning of the season, the farmers are ready to help fresh produce fans grow their own goods.
With the last of the frost done, the flowers from Joseph’s Greenhouse were very popular at the first farmers market of the season, which was Wednesday.
“That was a big hit last night,” Hines said. “They were selling flower baskets, perennials, annuals, herbs.”
Being the first event of the season, it was a little different from what it will look like in just a few weeks.
“There really weren’t any vegetables last night being sold. The only thing I saw was rhubarb. Nobody had anything, because of all the rain and no sun. So it could be a week or two before they have a lot of produce,” Hines added.
Riehm Produce Farm is expected to attend next week, with a selection of fresh produce. Hines said that the company is hoping to have their familiar wide selection of produce, but it just wasn’t available yet.
Hines spent much of this week talking to the farmers about produce.
“Most of them, that I have talked to, that even signed up for a full season, are thinking of starting their season the first week of June,” Hines said.
Also down the road, WBGU-TV, the PBS station, is supposed to be at the market on June 8, giving out recipes and cooking supplies. On July 20 and 27, Bowling Green State University will be conducting a public health food event at the market, providing samples of the vegetables growing on campus.
Hines had some advice to finding out how the market grows during the season.
“Come to the market. I do say, ‘The earlier the better.’ I know a couple of the vendors, last night, ran out of products.”
She recommended that people bring their little wagons, or carts. Danberry Realtors, one of the market’s top sponsors, will be passing out free reusable canvas shopping bags.
“That will be nice, because most people don’t realize how much they are going to buy,” Hines said.
It’s not just plants and produce. Hines regularly reminds people that they can also purchase baked goods and homemade foods, along with items from regional crafters, all while listening to local musical talent.
The new canvas painting activity is also proving to be very popular with the kids and as an activity to do with a significant other.
Hines also asked for more volunteers, especially for set-up and tear-down. As the market has grown, so has the work to make it happen.