The Grand Parade steps off Saturday at 1 p.m.
Registration is at Pemberville Elementary on College Avenue from 8-11:30 a.m.
All units must check in at registration the day of the parade.
All units participating in the parade must be in town by noon the day of the parade.
ANTIQUE VEHICLES
Antique cars, trucks, fire apparatus and farm equipment.
Vehicles must be in line by noon the day of the parade.
Vehicles entered will receive a participation ribbon.
BANDS
Area high school marching bands are invited to march in this year’s Grand Parade.
Participating bands will receive a financial stipend to help defray travel expenses.
All bands must arrive prior to noon the day of the parade.
For more information call Linda Roberts at 419-575-0398.
The host band is Eastwood High School.
MILITARY UNITS
The Pemberville Parade Committee invites military units.
SHRINE UNITS
Shrine Units are invited to participate. A donation will be given to each unit.
FIRE DEPARTMENTS
Area departments are invited to participate in this year’s Grand Parade. Use of sirens during the parade is prohibited.
FLOATS
Churches, commercial, organizations and youth groups are invited.
Best float overall receives $500 cash prize.
First place receives $125, second place $110, third place $100.
Entries meeting the requirements of a “float” and not placing will be awarded $70.
Minimum size of a float is 8’ X 10~ (if competing for a prize or to receive entry money)
Floats will be judged on theme, color and tonality, composition, originality, and overall general appearance.
Awards will be given based on the judges’ interpretation of the unit.
All decisions by the judges/parade committee are final.
Throwing of water balloons or the use of water guns are prohibited.
Floats must be in line by 11:30 a.m. for preliminary judging
MARCHING UNITS
Majorette Corps/Drill Teams
Participating marching units will compete for awards as they pass the main reviewing stand in the downtown district.
First place receives $100, second place gets $90 and third place receives $80.
Units not placing in the competition will be awarded $70 to help defray travel expenses. A feature twirler award also will be given.
All units must perform as they pass - no stopping in front of the reviewing stand.
All decisions by the judges/parade committee are final.
MISCELLANEOUS UNITS
Clowns, TV characters, unicycle groups, farm machinery and equestrian units are encouraged to participate.
Horse units must supply their own clean-up.
Water balloons and water guns are prohibited.
Those not following the rules will be removed.
All decisions by the fair board/parade committee are final.
For more information, contact Todd Sheets, chairperson, at 419-287-4305.