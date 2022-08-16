Pemberville Free Fair

File. Howard Shirling with the Zenobia Shriners Mystics entertains during Pemberville Free Fair's Grand Parade.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The Grand Parade steps off Saturday at 1 p.m.

Registration is at Pemberville Elementary on College Avenue from 8-11:30 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0