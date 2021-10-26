Chase Greenlee’s Apple Harvest Sweet Potato Hash brings a sweetness to a fall breakfast.
“It’s an incredible breakfast hash that’s both sweet and spicy, but not flaming hot. People aren’t expecting the apples, which gives it unexpected freshness and contrasts,” Greenlee said.
“At the end of the day we are looking at a lot of sweets going on here. People aren’t expecting the apple, they just are not,” he said. “Then there’s the chorizo. They really play well together. And, of course, your have your eggs, which make for a nice presentation.”
Greenlee started seriously cooking at the beginning of the pandemic. He found the first version of this recipe in an episode of the “Binging With Babish” on YouTube.
“It was very COVID. I haven’t had many opportunities for large gatherings, but as you can see I am making a ton of food, and it is a cheap recipe,” Greenlee said. “Apples excepting, it was $7. It’s a $7 meal that can feed five or six people, and it can easily expand to more, just multiply it out.”
The original recipe called for three large chorizo sausage links, but Greenlee wasn’t able to find any in Bowling Green, where he and his wife Cassie live.
He’s fine with that. In fact, he likes that it is more mixed in. This way there is a nice bits of almost burnt sausage crust in the mix.
“It makes it a more true hash,” Greenlee said. “But, don’t go into full burning on the chorizo.”
He prefers to stick with basic, but high quality, ingredients. In this case, because it’s apple harvesting season, Chase and Cassie went apple picking at MacQueen Orchards in Holland, just two days before he cooked up this meal. He likes a sweet apple, in this case he chose a Jonathan.
“It’s done when the chorizo is browned all the way through and when you start seeing charring in the potatoes, but not much. You will see it as you are flipping with your flipper,” Greenlee said. “It’s on the stove for no more than a total of 20 minutes. It’s all the chopping that takes the time and effort.”
In a large fry pan, start the onions and apples in a grape seed oil. The apples and onions will be cooked to the point where the onions are caramelized, which will take a little longer than usual, because of the apples.
Greenlee also uses farm fresh eggs. While he approves of the taste of the chorizo he gets at Walmart, he continues to look for genuinely fresh ground chorizo locally. He also uses grape seed oil to pan fry the potatoes.
Cassie and Chase both graduated from Bowling Green State University and are Falcon Flames. She has her degree in theater and directs the Horizon Youth Theater.
He has a bachelor’s of fine arts degree in digital media and works for the Middleton Law Offices doing marketing, a job he also started during the pandemic. His friendship with owner Staten Middleton and their mutual interest in cooking led to this interview.