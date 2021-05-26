One of the fun things about growing older is that every day is another revelation in the process of decomposition.
Because I’m a giver, I will give you some valuable information about that process. If you are reading this over a meal, you might want to set it aside for later.
There are five stages of decomposition that occur shortly after we stop sucking oxygen. In order, they are: fresh, bloat, active decay, advanced decay and skeletonized.
Well, I am here to tell you that I think this process starts while we are still shuffling around this terrestrial ball.
About 10 years ago I developed TMJ more commonly known as temporal mandibular joint. (Rolls right off the tongue, doesn’t it?)
It’s a condition wherein the jaw joint pops out, cracks when you chew or locks up. I would put TMJ in the fresh stage of decomposition. I’m still here, but am having difficulty sucking oxygen because my jaw has stuck in the “out of order” position.
“My jaw locked up again,” I said to the wife through clenched teeth.
“Have you been wearing your night guard when you go to bed?” she asked.
“No. I hate that thing. It makes my teeth hurt, causes me to drool on my pillow, and it tastes liked used pacifiers.”
“I’m not even going to ask how you know that. Do I need to puree your cheese curls again?” the wife asked trying to be helpful.
“Yes, please. And throw in a Yuengling. I love me a good cheddar shake.”
The wife very considerately made me my shake and handed it to me saying, “Here’s the flattest straw I could find. Let me know if I need to put it in the vise.”
“You realize I’m in the first stage of decomposition, don’t you?” I said.
“What are you talking about?” the wife said while wincing at the slurping sounds I was making.
At that moment I reviewed my findings to her about the five stages of decomposition.
“Are you sure you’re only in the first stage?” the wife questioned. “The other day when I was doing laundry I detected a stage three active decay smell. It turned out it was your gym clothes. I thought someone had died in our laundry chute.”
While I do have TMJ, it could be worse. I could have a bad hip, or a bum knee. At least I’m still able to go to the ice cream drive-through and order a jamoca shake. (FYI, they don’t serve cheese curl shakes there.)
But still, it sucks having this strong handsome bewhiskered jaw, the symbol of masculinity, and having to eat your meals through a vice-flattened straw.
Maybe I had better start using my night guard before I progress to stage two, bloat. Dang. I think that’s already started, too.
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.