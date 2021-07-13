Are all insects considered bugs?
Entomologists — experts in the branch of zoology concerned with insects — have identified 800,000 different insect species.
Entomologists reserve the bug name for a specific group of insects that belong to the suborder Heteroptera (order Hemiptera). To emphasize the point, entomologists refer to these heteropteran insects as the true bugs, which may imply that we consider all other insects to be false bugs, but that is not true.
Entomologists refer to true bugs based on their mouthparts. True bugs suck: They have specialized mouth parts used to suck juices. Mostly, they suck fluids from plants, but there are some true bugs, like bed bugs, that feed on animals.
The sucking mouth part, called a proboscis (pro-boss-kiss), is different than that of other insects. Using a high-power microscope, it is easy to see that true bugs have a mouth that looks and works differently than other insects. It looks like a long beak and works much like a straw you might use to drink from a juice box.
If you look at the mouth parts of other insects with a beak-like proboscis, such as a honeybee or butterfly, you can see that the proboscis is retractable, by rolling it up. The proboscis of a true bug is not retractable. Insects with movable mouthparts, such as beetles and grasshoppers, allow them to move food from the source to their mouth. The proboscis of a true bug is more rigid and cannot be rolled up.
The true bug that is making an appearance now in the landscape belongs to the heteropteran family Reduviidae. Collectively known as Assassin Bugs, the family includes over 190 species in North America, and they are all meat-eaters. The common name for the family clearly describes how these predatory, stealthy hunters make a living.
Family members have raptorial front legs designed for grabbing and holding prey. Their piercing-sucking proboscis looks like a beak. It swings into action — literally — to inject paralyzing and pre-digestive enzymes into prey, which is most often another insect. They then suck the essence-of-insect from their hapless victims.
Assassin bugs develop from eggs to adults through incomplete metamorphosis. It means they pass through three developmental stages: eggs, nymphs and adults. This is in contrast with insects such as butterflies that develop from eggs to adults through complete metamorphosis where a complete change occurs during the pupal stage.
The nymphs of many insects with incomplete metamorphosis like grasshoppers (order Orthoptera) look like a miniature version of the adults. However, assassin bug nymphs commonly look nothing like adults. In fact, many types of assassin bug nymphs are commonly mistaken for spiders. A good example is the nymphs of our native Wheel Bug (Arilus cristatus). Of course, spiders have eight legs, while wheel bug nymphs have six legs.
Wheel bug nymphs are one of the most common types of assassin bug nymphs currently patrolling trees and shrubs in Ohio. The nymphs hold their curved abdomens upright as they parade around on their long, spindly, spider-like legs.
The adults are called wheel bugs because of a peculiar feature that rises from the top of the bug’s thorax. The structure looks like half of a cogwheel, with the gear teeth clearly visible. Wheel bugs are big, measuring over 1 1/4-inch long, and their color varies from light gray to bluish-gray to grayish-brown. They will appear on the tree scene later this season in Ohio.
Caterpillars, in the order Lepidoptera and sawfly larvae in the order Hymenoptera, are favored table fare of these voracious predators; however, they will not turn their beaks up at other arthropod meat morsels.
While these are beneficial insects, they should not be handled; they can deliver a painful bite to people. The pain of a bug bite has been described as equal to or more powerful than a hornet sting, and the wound may take over a week to heal.
Wheel bugs were at the center of a bug hysteria that swept through Ohio and other states in 2015. The panic was induced through a series of unfortunate events, starting with wheel bugs being misidentified as kissing bugs. The name “kissing bug” sounds non-threatening until you learn that several species of bugs belonging to the genus Triatoma tend to bite near a person’s mouth like they are kissing a person. These “triatomine bugs” get away with their cheeky behavior by biting people while they sleep.
The bites are usually painless but may lead to a serious disease if the bugs are harboring the protozoan Trypanosoma cruzi in their gut. The bugs do not inject the protozoan when they bite; they release it from their other end when they defecate. Infection occurs if the protozoan is accidentally rubbed into the bug’s feeding wounds or onto mucous membranes, such as nasal passages. The resulting Chagas disease can be deadly.
Thankfully, the kissing bug Chagas disease connection only occurs in Central and South America with some rare occurrences in Texas.
Even though wheel bugs and kissing bugs belong to the same family, their lifestyles are completely different. Wheel bugs suck insect juice; kissing bugs suck animal blood.
However, with their long spindly legs, large bodies, narrow heads with beady eyes, wheel bugs do share family features with their kissing cousins. Consequently, pictures of wheel bugs started showing up online, identified as kissing bugs.
There is a kissing bug called the Bloodsucking Conenose (Triatoma sanguisuga) that may be found in the northern U.S. including Ohio. Although it has a scary-sounding common name, the conenose is very rare in Ohio, and it does not acquire and spread the protozoan responsible for Chagas disease. This means we can sleep soundly.