Here’s a question that I received in my office at the Ohio State University Extension in Wood County:
We have an outdoor deck with attached overhang. Every year around late May sawdust begins to fall from the underside of the roof. There appears to be large black bees burrowing into the eaves and the wood frame. One of these bees will occasionally threaten me by hovering in front of my face. How can I get rid of them?
Whit Gibbons from the Ecology Laboratory of the University of Georgia gives his insight said that the bee causing the boring activity is a Carpenter Bee. Instead of trying to eradicate these bees, watch them and enjoy their activity.
Carpenter bees are approximately an inch long but do not have the fuzzy yellow look of bumblebees. Carpenter bees can sometimes sport a two-tone look when carrying a supply of yellow pollen.
During spring, throughout much of the country, carpenter bees emerge from holes in natural or manufactured wood and seek mates.
Males sometimes appear aggressive; they may even seem to threaten someone by buzzing loudly and flying in front of the person’s face, but it is just an act. Male carpenter bees are harmless. Like other bees and wasps, only the females have stingers. This in-your-face behavior of the males may just be curiosity instead of aggression. Male carpenter bees have a distinctive light-colored spot on the face.
Female carpenter bees literally chew a tunnel into wood. The females often choose an already-created hole, but additional excavation and reorganization may be part of the process.
The entrance hole in the wood surface is perfectly round and about the diameter of your little finger. Coarse sawdust may be present below the opening, and tunneling sounds are sometimes heard within the wood.
After boring in a short distance, the bee makes a right angle turn and continues to tunnel parallel to the wood surface. Inside the tunnel, about five or six cells are constructed for housing individual eggs. Working back to front, the bee provisions each cell with pollen (collected from spring-flowering plants) and a single egg, sealing each successive chamber with regurgitated wood pulp.
Hatching and maturation occurs over several weeks, with the pollen serving as a food source for the developing larvae. Later in the summer, the new generation of adult bees emerge and forage on flowers, returning to wood in the fall for hibernation.
As with all pests, besides the human ones, we should try to adopt Integrated Pest Management strategies. IPM is an effective and environmentally sensitive approach to pest management that relies on a combination of common-sense practices.
IPM programs use current, comprehensive information on the life cycles of pests and their interaction with the environment. This information, in combination with available pest control methods, is used to manage pest damage by the most economical means, and with the least possible hazard to people, property, and the environment.
So, we know the life cycle of the Carpenter Bee. We also know they rarely sting unless trapped, such as underneath a shirt sleeve or other piece of clothing. It is also possible that enough burrowing over the years could cause structural damage that might weaken a porch roof. We also know they are also important pollinators of our flowers and food crops.
Control strategies:
1. Do nothing, watch and enjoy.
2. Control carpenter bees before tunnels are fully constructed. Dust entrance holes with insecticides containing bifenthrin, cyfluthrin, deltamethrin or lambda cyhalothrin. Leave the holes open for a few days after treatment to allow the bees to contact and distribute the insecticide throughout the nest tunnel. Then plug the entrance hole with a piece of wooden dowel coated with carpenter’s glue, putty or another suitable sealant. This will deter future bees from using the old tunnels, as well as moisture intrusion and wood decay.
3. After completing step two, treat exposed wood with applications of oil-based or polyurethane-based paints to the exposed wood. These sealants will prevent the carpenter bees from using your home as a potential nesting site. Latex paint will also work; however, it may have to be re-treated if paint begins to fleck. A more expensive option is replace unfinished wood with pressure-treated lumber.
Carpenter bees, like bumblebees and honeybees, are important pollinators of flowers and food crops. By employing IPM strategies, the carpenter bees can be relocated to a more suitable habitat.