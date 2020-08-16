The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. will hold the annual 90s Plus Spectacular Event in a door-to-door format this year. The event will celebrate those individuals in Wood County who are 90 years of age and older.
WCCOA staff will drop off flowers and framed certificates to each facility that nominates a 90-year-old. These scheduled drop offs will take place Sept. 28.
WCCOA staff will deliver dinner, flowers and a framed certificate to community members’ homes. These drop-offs will take place the evening of Sept. 28.
90 Plus participants will also have an opportunity to have their photo taken with their certificate, and the printed photo will be mailed to them for their keeping. A slide show will be created including bios and pictures of each participant with a link available for participants to watch on their own and share with family and friends.
Dinner for those in the community is sponsored by Perrysburg Commons and Bowling Green Manor. Flowers are sponsored by Brookdale of Bowling Green. Frames and certificates are sponsored by Wood Haven Health Care. The printed 5x7 photo of participants with their certificates are sponsored by Waterford at Levis Commons. Music for the slide show is sponsored by Heartland of Perrysburg.
Registration is required by Sept. 1. Those wishing to participate can call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net A fillable PDF version of the registration form is also available on the WCCOA website at www.wccoa.net/activities/special-events.