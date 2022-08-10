The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. will hold the annual 90’s Plus Spectacular Event on Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. The event will celebrate those individuals in Wood County who are 90 years of age and older. Honorees may bring up to two guests to celebrate this milestone.

The evening will include a slideshow highlighting the lives of those 90 and over, musical entertainment by harpist Laurel Stankey, and awards presented by elected officials. Pork Roast is on the dinner menu for honorees and their guests.

