Bobcat-A-Thon, Bowling Green FFA’s Annual Philanthropic Event for Nationwide Children’s Hospital-Toledo, was held on March 5. The chapter has been planning and fundraising for this event since the start of the school year. All of the .embers’ hard work in fundraising and planning paid off with a successful event!
Bobcat-A-Thon is a four-hour event in which those in attendance stand in solidarity for those kids in the hospital who can’t. All of the proceeds go to Nationwide Mercy Children’s Hospital-Toledo. The mini-dance marathon is supported by Bowling Green State University students who host a larger dance marathon event in April. This year some of the activities consisted of a dodgeball tournament, minute-to-win it games, a dutch auction, a bounce house, crafts table and a raffle at the end of the event.
This year the total amount raised was $6,420 and there were 90 BGHS dancers in attendance, which is a record.
Throughout the day dancers work in teams to compete against each other during the activities. The winning teams received prizes of raffle tickets. Many local businesses donated to the event with either raffle items or monetary donations. Music was provided throughout the event by Bowling Green Police Division Officer Robin Short who donated her time.
Dance Marathon is a nationwide movement involving college and high school students at more than 450 schools — all raising money for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Students spend a year planning the event while raising funds and gathering awareness for kids and families experiencing pediatric illness. The year culminates with an event where students stay on their feet through dancing, games, entertainment and interaction with children’s hospital patients and families in symbolic support of children served by Nationwide Children’s Hospital-Toledo.
The BG FFA fundraisers leading up to the event included the annual BG FFA Tailgate before a home football game, benefit night at Rapid Fired Pizza and a BGHS Basketball game, strawberry sales, and Penny Wars held during class. All proceeds from these events went towards the final total revealed at Bobcat-A-Thon.
To date, since 2004, the BG FFA has raised and donated $7,1643.
The Bowling Green FFA is a satellite program of Penta Career Center.