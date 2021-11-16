Bowling Green City Schools will determine how best to spend more than $8 million of its cash reserves.
The board’s finance committee will meet with David Conley, with Rockmill Financial Consulting, on Nov. 30 to discuss the best ways to spend the $8.4 million that has been freed up with all of the district’s taxes now being continuing.
Prior to that meeting, district administrators will be asked for their input on how best to spend the money.
Conley attended Tuesday’s school board meeting to discuss the general fund’s sensitivity analysis, or how much money the district should keep in reserve.
He has determined the district needs enough money to cover 105 days, or $9.9 million.
(This story will be updated.)