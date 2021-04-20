It is time to give Bowling Green City School athletics a facility to be proud of.
That was Superintendent Francis Scruci’s statement at Tuesday’s board of education meeting before he asked for approval to put in new all-weather turf at the football stadium.
‘We’ve provided our performing arts students with a wonderful facility … but we don’t give an equal opportunity to our athletes,” Scruci said.
“This is widely regarded as one of the nicer facilities in the state of Ohio,” he said about the Performing Arts Center. But walk 200 yards and you will see an equally poor facility being provided for our athletes.
He asked for approval to spend $725,000 to turf the football stadium to allow sports like soccer and lacrosse to play on a lighted field. The installer would be Maumee Bay Turf.
The board approved the expenditure 5-0 but not before questions were asked about the commitment to facilities.
Currently, the soccer teams cannot play games at a normal time because they need daylight to complete a game.
A turf field will allow soccer and lacrosse teams to join the football team and play under the lights, Scruci said.
“We’re missing out on a lot of things with our subpar facilities,” he said.
Funding will come out out capital projects, which has a balance of $3.7 million prior to the alarm work at the middle school and two new elementary boilers (see separate story).
Bowling Green isn’t even considered as a site for football, soccer or lacrosse tournament games, keeping revenue out of district coffers, Scruci said.
A private group is prepared to raise funds for a fieldhouse.
With no outdoor facilities, a football team arrives in their shoulder pads and leaves the same way because there is no facility in which they can change and shower.
“I think it’s time that we start opening our eyes and addressing the issues that are at hand,” Scruci said. “Something needs to be done and can’t just continue turning a blind eye and saying average is just good enough.”
Athletic Director Dirk Conner said the only the only team within the Northern Lakes League with a grass stadium is Sylvania Southview.
This has nothing to do with what other people have, he said and an addition like this can positively affect all sports.
“It is the project that can positively affect the most number of athletes right now and affects them across all grade levels and affects them across both genders,” Conner said. “To me it’s a no brainer.”
It not only will affect the kids but the community.
“Nobody sees as much as I do, how many people come through this town to go to that facility,” Conner said.
He said a fieldhouse usually has locker rooms for all teams, a concession stand, an expanded weight room and in the future a possible additional indoor turn space for spring teams.
“If the funds can be found in this town, yes that will happen,” Conner said, adding that there was a lot of traction for the fieldhouse idea prior to the pandemic.
He estimated 500 students in grades 9-12 are involved in athletics and would use the fieldhouse, especially the weight room.
Scruci said the company could have the field done by Aug. 1. The first football scrimmage is Aug. 21.
Norm Geer, president of the board of education, said he has been to soccer fields throughout the region for girls matches and BG’s is by far the worst.
Varsity teams play first then the junior varsity, which has the game stopped halfway through the second half because it is dark.
“We owe it to the kids,” Geer said.
He added he was surprised there has been no Title IV action against the district for its inferior facilities for the girls teams.
Board member Tracy Hovest said she is hearing about how embarrassing the athletic facilities are but the district should be more embarrassed about its school buildings.
She wants to see a priority list of projects to tackle with the capital projects fund.
“The turf affects our athletes and our community, but our learning and teaching and our buildings impacts every child,” Hovest said. “Turf is just on not at the top of my priority list.’
The district is committed to improving facilities, Geer said.
“This is an obvious need and we can do it without using taxpayer money,” he said.
The capital projects fund is based on Rover pipeline money.
“I would like to put our classrooms first,” Hovest said. “This is a want.”
Scruci disagreed and asked why athletes aren’t getting the same opportunity as performing arts students.
“We will get criticized for anything we do,” he said. “As leaders we have accepted the responsibility to be criticized for any decision we make.
“It’s time to start saying we’re going to do things, like it or not.”
He would like to reconvene the facilities committee but open it up to the entire community as soon as the school year closes.
“We just haven’t had a chance thanks to COVID to talk about facilities,” he said.
“We have this sitting here ready to go right now,” said board member Ryan Myers.
After the initial $725,000 installation cost, it will need to be replaced in 10-15 years at a cost of $325,000.
That is a $1 million commitment over 25 years, Geer said.
Scruci pointed out the field will not require mowing, watering, fertilizing or lining.
“It makes the project that must more attractive,” he said.
Board member Jill Carr said the district will never stop thinking about facilities.
“This is an opportunity to do something positive after so much negative,” she said.