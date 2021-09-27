Seven Wood County seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists.
Representing Bowling Green High School is Aubrey Nyiri.
Representing Perrysburg High School are Emma Bohney, Michael Brown, Lillian Dalton, Adam Hanneman, Lauren Sandberg and Nathan Thompson.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation this month announced the names of approximately 16,000 semi-finalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring.
About 95% of the semi-finalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
High school juniors entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semi-finalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
The number of semi-finalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
To become a finalist, the semi-finalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semi-finalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A semi-finalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
From the approximately 16,000 semi-finalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation.
All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of finalists. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.