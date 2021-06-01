Perry and Judy (Funk) Emmitt

Perry and Judy (Funk) Emmitt will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary privately with their children and grandchildren. They were married on June 3, 1961 at the Hoytville United Methodist Church in Hoytville, Ohio. Perry is retired from Jackson Township, Hoytville and Judy is retired from the Budd Company, North Baltimore. The couple have 3 children; Jeff (Jeannie) Emmitt, Findlay; Jane (Jack) Phillips, Custar; and Perry (Pallas) Emmitt, Deshler. They also have 2 grandchildren; Rick Phillips, Holgate and Hannah Phillips, North Baltimore and 2 great grand-daughters Cali Ann Phillips and Avalyn Jane Phillips both of Holgate. They have enjoyed many adventures together with their family camping and traveling. We love you and wish you many more adventures together.

