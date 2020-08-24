MILLBURY — Almost 400 students of the 1,650 who attend Lake Local Schools have opted to take classes virtually for at least the first semester.
“It’s a lot more than we thought it would be,” said Jodie Takats, curriculum director and special education gifted services coordinator.
At Wednesday’s meeting, board of education member John Ervin said an initial survey indicated 10%-15% of the student body would study virtually.
Superintendent Jim Witt said the state’s mask mandate changed things. Earlier this month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine decided to require all students returning to classes in person to wear masks. Lake was not mandating facial coverings before then.
Students opting into the Flyer Aviation Academy must stay in that at least one semester.
In-person classes at Lake start Sept. 8.
Takats said there have been major accommodations for students, who may take one or more classes in person, then go home for online options, such as College Credit Plus.
“If you can provide your transportation, you can do it,” she said. “We have opened doors up and really let families make their decision.”
In other business, the board formally approved memorandums of understanding with the teachers and public school employees unions that will save the district $75,000.
“This is a rubber stamp of what this board, the administrators and union leadership worked through earlier in the summer,” Witt said.
The teachers union agreed to take a 2% pay increase this year as opposed to the 2.75% that was originally negotiated.
The support staff union agreed to take a 2.25% pay increase this year as opposed to the 3% that was originally negotiated.
Witt said that it is important to note that employees are still getting a pay increase.
“Our hope is the 0.75 they are forfeiting this year will be able to be made up next year,” he said.
Board President Tim Krugh said he was grateful to the administrative and union teams.
“What I sense is we have employees here who are willing to place what’s best for the community and students ahead of their interests,” Krugh said.
In other board member comments, Brad Blandin said he is happy the kids are going back to in-person classes and activities.
“As a parent, as a board member, I’m extremely grateful,” said Blandin, a father of four. “This has taken a real toll on these kids. … I think we’ve given them good options. I know they are really going to be excited to be back in school.
“Will there be some bumps? Absolutely. But this has proven we are more than able to adapt.”
Board member Scott Swartz said he is pleased that DeWine decided to allow fall school sports to continue, but was unhappy with the mandate limiting fans.
“I’m encouraged about the governor putting decisions back in the schools’ hands. I’m disappointed that he’s still meddling,” Swartz said.
Also the meeting, the board:
• Approved a blended learning board policy, which adheres to state guidelines, Takats said. If the state closes school again, this regulates how instruction is “counted” in hours by Ohio.
• Accepted the retirement resignation from Lisa Bookenberger, art teacher, who taught for 38 years.
• Hired Angela Francis, fifth grade English language arts teacher; Angela Gutierrez, sixth grade math teacher; and Leeann Businger, middle school art teacher.
• Approved the teacher transfers of Megan Fleck, from fifth grade to fourth grade; Kathy Metzger, from fourth grade to fifth grade; and Jacy Hamilton, from sixth grade to fourth grade.
• Heard that the administration is still looking for a bus mechanic. The board hired a groundskeeper, Don Jablonski, to help free up the time of another employee to help in the bus area.
• Approved donations of $200 from Janice Kerstetter and $150 from Emma’s Food Basket to the Glider Pack program, and a $150 food donation by Kevin Farley.
• Went into an executive session to discuss security arrangements. No action was taken.