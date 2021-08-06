There are four candidates running for two seats on the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education.
Norm Geer and Ryan Myers, who currently hold board seats, have filed the necessary paperwork, as has Jessica Swaisgood and Peggy Thompson.
Geer, who is the board president, joined the school board in 2018. An attorney by trade, he began practicing law in Bowling Green in 1971.
Myers was chosen among six candidates in 2020 to fill the seat left vacant with the resignation of Bill Clifford. He has spent 22 years in education and 17 of those in special education administration. The last seven years have been spent supervising the special education programs at Penta Career Center in Perrysburg.
He has principal and superintendent licensures. Myers moved to Bowling Green in 2013 and has two children in the school system.
Swaisgood led the BG VOICE campaign last year to get students back in the classrooms after the district spent most of the year providing virtual lessons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BG VOICE – Voting On In Classroom Education — was promoted as a group that wanted the families in the Bowling Green community to have a choice for their children to attend school in person.
Swaisgood has two children.
Thompson worked for 32 years in the accounts payable department of Bowling Green City Schools. She moved to Bowling Green in 1982 and all three of her children attended Crim Elementary.
She was unsuccessful in her bid to be elected to the board in 2019, and also was a candidate for Clifford’s seat when he resigned.