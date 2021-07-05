Golden Key 4-H
On June 13 at South Liberty United Methodist Church, 18 Golden Key 4-H members attended a club meeting.
Members decided to hold a bake sale at Farmers and Merchants bank in Custar on July 17 from 9 a.m.-noon. Club members have started writing letters for the club’s community service project. Lynette Bechstein did her demonstration on how to make a Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake. Antonio Aranda did his demonstration about his laying hens.
Twenty Golden Key 4-H Club members attended a meeting on June 27 at South Liberty United Methodist Church. Various club members completed their demonstrations at the meeting. Troy Amos did his demonstration on how to throw a casting net. Braxton Seibert demonstrated some basketball skills. Wyatt Bechstein showed how to wrap string on a weed eater. Blake Salyers taught us how to find your dominant eye. Konnaly Kale told how to make a Golden Oreo dessert. Lane Bechstein demonstrated skid steer safety. Karlie Salyers showed how to light a charcoal grill. Rebecca Yarger talked about her rabbits. Zach Bechstein did his demonstration on wiring an outlet box. Brandon Yarger taught about computer programming languages. Tyler Amos demonstrated how to put on catcher’s gear. The club decided to use the theme “We’re Nuts About 4-H!” to decorate their booth at the Wood County Fair. Members and parents also signed up to work in the Milkshake Barn at the fair on Aug. 7 from noon-2 p.m. The next meeting will be a potluck on July 25 at 4 p.m. with the location still to be decided. Members should bring completed project books and items to display in the club’s fair booth.
(Send 4-H news to drogers@aimmediamidwest.com.)