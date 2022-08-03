Nearly $350,000 in state funding for local school safety and security is being awarded to four Wood County schools.
State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, made the announcement on Tuesday.
He advocated for legislation to enhance school security in Wood County and across the state. The funding, stemming from House Bill 687 which Ghanbari co-sponsored, included $100 million for this grant program.
“I’m pleased to report that the Ohio House is delivering on protecting students and staff across both Wood County and the state,” Ghanbari said. “Our schools will be able to use this funding for a variety of purposes including security improvements to ensure the safety of our children and teachers.”
The Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program had thousands of schools apply to be able to receive these funding awards for security upgrades and enhancements.
The following Wood County Schools will receive the following allocations:
· Bowling Green City School District - $100,000
· Lake Local School District - $143,660
· North Baltimore Local School District - $50,000
· Rossford Village School District - $55,500
Another application round is expected in the coming months where schools that have not yet applied will be given priority.
Ohio awarded a total of $47 million for security upgrades at over 1,100 schools in 81 counties, and will accept applications for another $53 million in that grant program.
The K-12 schools sharing in the $47 million applied when the program was launched last year with an initial $5 million but didn’t receive grants then. They’re getting up to $50,000 each for physical safety upgrades, such as security cameras, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting.
Gov. Mike DeWine had announced plans to provide more money for school security upgrades in the days after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The larger pool for this year’s grants is supported by federal pandemic relief funding the state received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
While there’s “nothing magical” about the total $100 million, it’s a good place to start with basic safety needs, the Republican governor said.
DeWine said his administration wants to ensure that every school “has the basic, basic minimum, at least, of school safety functions.”
The school districts receiving the most money include $1.6 million Cleveland, over $900,000 for Cincinnati and Columbus, $800,000 for Springfield, and over $600,000 for Akron, Dublin and Lakota, north of Cincinnati.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)