Marge Meserve put these three ingredients together and came up with pizza with a zing.
Her Pico Pizza is ready in less that 10 minutes with naan flatbread, mozzarella cheese and pico de gallo.
The dough can be soft if baked for five minutes or crisp if baked for 10 minutes. The pico de gallo adds an acidic flavor and zing depending on its heat.
“It came from my head,” Meserve said about where she got the recipe.
The idea of using the pico came from a yearning for tomatoes.
“It was winter, and I wanted good tomatoes and the lemon or lime juice they use in the pico brings out the flavors in the tomatoes and it got us through many winters,” she said.
Although she has a garden in which Meserve grows tomatoes, green peppers and garlic, she does not make her own pico de gallo.
“Mr. Meijer and Mr. Kroger make very good pico,” she said.
Meserve said she has made the pizza every Sunday night for nearly 10 years.
“It’s a nice easy supper … it comes together in 10 minutes.”
“It’s really good and moderately healthy,” said husband Lee.
Meserve did not learn to cook from her mom. Their home in New Jersey had such a small kitchen she really couldn’t help with meals, she said. But she did watch.
She and Lee have been married 53 years and neither knew how to cook when they said, “I do.”
“We ate frozen breaded veal cutlets with spaghetti sauce. … (Cooking) was an experiment, she said”
She recalled the night Neil Armstrong landed on the moon in 1969 — Lee made pizza using a Pillsbury crust.
Meserve said she improved her cooking by trial and error and a lot of taste tests.
There isn’t much Lee will not eat, she said.
“He would eat almost anything but there are a few things I’ve been instructed not to cook again and one of them involved anchovies.”
Meserve said she enjoys cooking over baking – but on her terms.
Working most days, she never had the time to cook meals so she would cook in bulk and freeze the excess.
The couple never had children, but they did have Lee’s graduate students, she said, and she often cooked for them. She also makes cookies for the swim and tennis teams on campus.
Meserve rotates maybe 10 meals she makes all the time, and cooks “whatever I’m in the mood for.”
She uses family recipes and what she finds on Pinterest.
Her background is Polish and Slovakian, so she appreciates homemade kielbasa (Bellville Market makes the best), but not cooked cabbage or beet soup.
Meserve also feeds her artistic hunger.
She has done pottery and enamel on copper, and is now doing watercolor and encaustic, which is covering a painting with hot wax.
Meserve said she became interested in becoming an artist after watching her mother, who would do papier-mâché, sew and some painting.
She participated in the Black Swamp Arts Festival for 25 years. She is no longer entering artwork but will be there to buy, she said.
The Meserves met on a blind date in New Jersey. He is from Maine.
They moved to Bowling Green in 1973 for his job at the university. She got a job at Wood County Hospital.
“We’re almost local,” she quipped. “Townies in training.”