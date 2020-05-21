The 3 inches of rain that fell in the area since Monday caused some flooding concerns Wednesday in the Pemberville area.
Jeff Klein, director of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency, said there were no major flooding issues.
“To the best of my knowledge, at this time, there was nothing really major,” he said on Thursday. “We went out to Pemberville first thing this morning and could see it was starting to recede.”
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service said that the Portage River would be at “Major Flood Stage” in the village and was expected to crest after midnight at 13.9 feet. Water levels were expected to be high enough to enter some residences.
Klein said there were hoses coming out of some Pemberville homes this morning.
“We’re seeing a lot of standing water in the fields,” he added. “There’s not a lot of places for it to go. The ditches are full.”