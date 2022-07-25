The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced over 1,200 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
To become a finalist, each semifinalist had to complete a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay, describing leadership positions and contributions in school and community activities, showing an outstanding academic record, and being endorsed and recommended by a high school official.
Nicholas T. Basista, of Perrysburg, received a National Nerit Michigan State University Scholarship. The St. Francis De Sales High School graduate plans to study medicine.
Emma Ruth Bohney, of Perrysburg, received a National Merit Oberlin College Scholarship. The Perrysburg High School graduate plans to study writing.
Earlier this year, approximately 1,000 distinguished high school seniors won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 136 corporations, company foundations, and other business organizations
Lillian Dalton, Perrysburg, received a National Merit Owens Corning Foundation Scholarship. The Perrysburg High School graduate plans to study computer engineering.
Corporate sponsors provide National Merit Scholarships for finalists who are children of their employees, who are residents of communities the company serves, or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage. Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year.
To be considered for this National Merit Scholarship, semifinalists had to fulfill requirements to advance to finalist standing. Each semifinalist was asked to complete a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions.