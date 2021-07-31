Kylee Bankey
Kylee Bankey is the daughter of Derek and Jennifer Bankey. She will be a senior at McComb High School. She is representing the Jackson Livestock 4-H club. She is also the vice president of the club. She is involved in the marching band and New Hope Christina Church youth group. She also shows beef and dairy cattle at the fair. In her free time she spends it with her dogs, Angus, Maggie and Pete. She thanks her parents for everything they do for her.
Hannah Betz
Hannah is the daughter of Michael and Allison Betz of rural Portage. She is representing Champion Drive 4-H Club. Hannah will be a junior in the fall. She attends Penta Career Center in the Horticulture Floral & Greenhouse service program. At Penta Hannah has earned several awards for her flower arrangements. She was also on the 4.0 honor roll all school year. Hannah is active in Penta FFA, Elmwood Varsity Track and Field and Junior Fair Board. Hannah’s fair projects this year include two dairy beef feeders, a goat and several flower arrangements with Penta FFA. Hannah works at Belle Fleur in Pemberville and Kreilick Farms and is the owner of her own business, Hannah’s Flower Barn. Hannah’s future plans are to operate her own greenhouse and flower shop. In her spare time, she loves to spend time with her friends and family. Hannah would like to thank her dad and mom and her sister Haylee for supporting her.
Peyton Bosworth
Peyton Bosworth is a junior at Bowling Green High School and the daughter of Laura and Bill Bosworth. She is representing the Bowling Green FFA where she has been a member for two years, and is currently serving as treasurer. Peyton received the Clothing Career achievement award in 2020. Peyton has received numerous awards at state with her sewing projects. Peyton is also a member of Colorful Clovers 4-H Club currently serving as secretary. In school, Peyton is a member of the Bowling Green High School soccer team. After graduation she plans to attend a four-year university with a major not yet decided.
Mikayla Cully
Mikayla Cully is the daughter of Peter and Shelby Cully of rural Bowling Green. Mikayla is a member of Penta FFA where she competed in the Veterinary Science DCE and obtained certifications in general livestock and veterinary science. Mikayla is also a member of the Portage Valley 4-H club. Mikayla has enjoyed taking many projects to the Wood County Fair especially her breeding goats.
Erica Dauterman
Erica Dauterman, 18, is representing the Country Guys and Gals 4-H club and has been a member for nine years. Erica is the daughter of Devin and the late Sherri Dauterman and is a graduate of Bowling Green High School. She’s involved in the Junior Fair Board and enjoys showing cattle and goats at the fair.
Madelyn Davis
Madelyn Davis is president of the Farm Crafter 4-H club. She shows rabbits at the Wood County Fair and her project is rabbit breeding. Outside of 4-H, she is involved in varsity track and field, varsity cheerleading, National Honors Society, Elmwood’s student council and much more. She attends Elmwood Local Schools and is going to be a senior this year. Some things I enjoy doing in my free time are working on high jump and going swimming with my friends and family. She aims to be a role model for younger 4-H members to look up to.
Anna Divis
Anna Divis is 17 and will be a senior at Otsego High School. She is representing Beaver Creek Boosters 4-H club and has been a member for 8 years. Her parents are Eric and Amy Divis. Anna shows her horse during the fair and takes various nutrition and miscellaneous projects every year.
Emma Finley
Emma Finley is the daughter of Ken and Jenny Finley. She is a 12-year member and the current president of Blue Ribbon Rangers 4-H Club and a four-year member of Eastwood FFA where she has served as the student adviser and the reporter. She is the vice president of the Junior Fair Board and a four-year camp counselor and CarTeens instructor.
Abby Gase
Abby Gase is representing Prime Cut Kids 4-H Club and has been involved in 4-H for 10 years. She is the daughter of Bill and Mary Gase and graduated from Otsego in the spring. Abby is the Junior Fair Board president, a 4-H camp counselor, Otsego FFA member, a CarTinstructor and member of the Wood County Leadership Board. Abby is a member of Team USA Para Swimming and plans to study food science at Cornell University in the fall.
Gretchen Germann
Gretchen Germann represents the Penta Career Center’s FCCLA Chapter. She is the daughter of Jodi and Tricia Germann. She is a senior studying early childhood education. Her FCCLA activities include the Penta Leadership Team and a 1st Place Gold Rating in promote and publicize at the state competition. After graduation she hope to further her education in early childhood education or floral design and marketing.
Mariah Hahn
Mariah Hahn is the daughter of Jeff and Brooke Hahn. She is president of Portage Valley 4-H where she has been a member for 11 years. Mariah is active in Zion Lutheran Church, Eastwood FFA, Key Club, golf and track & field. She plans on becoming a trauma doctor or pediatrician.
Grace Heartland
Grace Heartland is 16 and is representing the Tontogany Four leaf Clovers 4-H club, which she has been a member for 10 years. Grace will be a senior this fall at Anthony Wayne High School where she is a varsity cheerleader. Grace is the daughter of Adela Gutierrez and Jay Hartland.
Hannah Judson
Hannah Judson, 16, is a two-year and founding member of the Clover Achievers 4-H club. She is the daughter of Jeannene Judson. She is active with clothing and rabbit project. Hannah loves distance running. She is proud of the leadership opportunities she has had through the junior fair.
Konnaly Kale
Konnaly Kale, 18, daughter of Douglas and Melinda Kale, is a 12-year Golden Key 4-H club member, which her grandparents started. She is a fourth-generation cattle farmer and lives on the original homestead. She is proud to carry on the tradition of showing cattle like her grandfather.
Claire Keifer
Claire Keifer, 18, is the daughter of Chris and Holly Keifer. She will be representing the Blue Ribbon Rangers 4-H Club, Claire has been a member of 4-H for 10 plus years. Claire will be attending Ohio State University ATI in the fall, majoring in agribusiness with a minor in beef production.
Kelsey Kerr
Kelsey Kerr, 17, is a member of the Colorful Clover 4-H Club. She has been a member for eight years and is currently the president. Her parents are Matt and Stacy Kerr. She is involved with the BGHS Cheer Team and the Madrigal singers, and is a 4-H camp counselor.
Jamie Lahey
Jamie Lahey is the daughter of Robert and Shannon Lahey. Jamie is 18 and is representing the Livestock Unlimited 4-H club, which she has been a member of for 12 years. She shows poultry and cattle. Jamie is a graduate of Eastwood High School and will be attending West Texas A&M in the fall to study to be an agricultural lawyer by majoring in agriculture education (non-certified). She will also be running for the school’s track and cross country teams.
Hannah Lang
Hannah Lang, 17, is representing the Simply Stock 4-H Club, and this is her eighth year in 4-H. She is the daughter of Jon and Melissa Lang. Hannah is the 2021 Wood County Beef Ambassador and Eastwood FFA chapter secretary.
Emaline Lee
Emaline Lee, 16, is president of Country Paws 4-H club. She has been a member of 4-H for seven years. She is the class president of her grade at Elmwood High School. She is a member of the track and volleyball teams. She was a Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership ambassador for the 2021 seminar. She is involved in church and volunteers throughout the community.
Amanda Mantel
Amanda Mantel, 17, has been in 4-H since 2013 and is a member of Wood County Top Shots. She is the daughter of Jeff and Lisa Mantel. She plans on getting a degree in pediatric medicine and being on the college shooting sports team.
Brianna Marovich
Brianna Marovich is the daughter of Michael and Tarla Marovich and just graduated from Bowling Green High School. She is representing Four Leaf Clover Kids 4-H Club where she has been a member for 13 years. Brianna is a member of Christ’s Church in Bowling Green, was actively involved in FFA in high school, and has danced for 14 years at Julie’s Dance Studio and was part of the “Nutcracker… All Jazzed Up” for 10 years. She is a second-year member of the Junior Fair Board where she is serving as the assistant superintendent of the rabbit barn. She plans on going to Owens Community College to become a physical therapy assistant.
AnnMarie Nietz
AnnMarie Nietz is the daughter of Dave and Erin Neitz. She is an 11-year member of the Lake Harvesters 4-H club, and is president of the club. She is a member of the Student Council, National Honors Society, Youth Leadership Toledo, Junior Fair Board and is a 2021 Wood County Beef Ambassador.
Courtney Reyome
Courtney Reyome is the daughter of Jeff and Cindy Reyome. She has been involved in 4-H for 10 years. She also does 4-H camp, CarTeensand 4-H committee. She is also involved in Otsego FFA where she shows livestock through. The fall she will be attending OSU ATI for agribusiness.
Sheriden Schuerman
Sheriden Schuerman is the daughter of Kent and Jennifer Schuerman and is representing Country Roots 4-H club. Sheriden has been in 4-H for 10 years. She will be attending Ohio State University in the fall to pursue a career in agriculture.
Katie Shanks
Katie Shanks is a 13-year member of Buds-n-Beyond 4-H club. Her parents are James and Charlotte Shanks. Katie keeps busy with many volunteer and community activities. She has held several offices in her club and has also served as a camp counselor. She plans to attend Bowling Green State University, studying geology, this fall.
Morgan Simon
Morgan Simon is the daughter of Shannon Sorosiak and is representing the Tontogany Hotwire 4-H Club. She is 16 and has been in 4-H for nine years. She attends Otsego High School where she will be entering her senior year this fall.
Kennedi Smith
Kennedi Smith is the daughter of David and Dianne Smith and the younger sister of Hunter. Kennedi will be a senior at Otsego High School where she is the vice president of the Otsego FFA Chapter, on Otsego’s varsity football, basketball and competition teams, and an active member of 4-H and the Junior Fair Board. She was born and raised on her family’s grain and beef production farm and has been showing livestock since she was 8. She has obtained her goals of winning Grand Champion Market Steer, Grand Champion Beef Feeder and Supreme Senior Sheep Showman. After high school she plans to attend college to obtain a degree in business or political science. Her most enjoyable memories of the fair have been the time spent with her family and friends and seeing the results of her hard work pay off.
Grace Tienarend
Grace Tienarend is a senior at Elmwood High School. She maintains a 4.0 GPA and is on the honor roll. She is active in school activities such as choir, FFA and National Honors Society. In the Elmwood FFA chapter she is the vice president. Outside of school she is involved in the Perry Go Getters 4-H Club where she show rabbits and is vice president. She also is a part of the Elmwood varsity cheerleading sideline and competition team where she has participated for four years. She has danced for 15 years at the Expressions Dance Center (formerly D&M Dance Expressions) and she also teachers dance classes to younger students. She also participated in the Elmwood High School production of the “Wizard of Oz.”
Madison Westgate
Madison Westgate is an 11-year member of the Klassy Kids 4H based in North Baltimore. She is the daughter of Jason and Laura Westgate. She enjoys showing goats, poultry and dairy beef feeders at the fair. She’d like to thank her club and community for their support.