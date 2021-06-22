Destination Toledo is launching the 419 Ale Trail.
A total of 29 breweries and craft beverage makers, all located within the 419 area code, including 10 counties, are participating in this inaugural year of the 419 Ale Trail.
Sign up at 419AleTrail.com.
Destination Toledo has partnered with technology company Bandwango to create a free, mobile-exclusive digitized passport that will allow visitors and locals to check in at participating craft beverage partner locations. The trail will be gamified, meaning customers can earn prizes and redeem discounts with the goal of completing the trail.
Brochures will be available at all participating breweries that will include sign up instructions, a QR code, a map with brewery locations and a complete list of participating businesses.
Guests who sign up for the 419 Ale Trail will receive a sticker upon their initial stop, followed by halfway prizes, completion prizes and entries into grand prizes drawings.
Participants have until June 17, 2022 – one full year – to complete the trail.
Participating breweries and craft beverage makers include: 1820 BrewWerks, 60cc Brewing (opening soon), Aistear Brewing, Black Frog Brewery, Bowling Green Beer Works, Buffalo Rock Brewing Co., Carey Brewing Station, Catawba Island Brewing Co., Drop Tine Winery & Tap House, Earnest Brew Works, Findlay Brewing Co., Findlay CRAFTed Nano Brewery, Four Fires Meadery, HEAVY Beer Co., Inside the Five Brewing Co., The Laird Arcade Brewery, Maumee Bay Brewing Co., Modcraft Brewing, Moeller Brew Barn, Neon Groundhog Brewery, Patron Saints Brewery, Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co. (opening soon), Six Fifths Distilling, Toledo Spirits Company, Twin Oast Brewing, Two Bandits Brewing Co., Upside Brewing, the UrbanWoody Brewery and Wild Side Brewing Company.