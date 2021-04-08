While 25 Bowling Green City Schools students signed up for remote leaning, that number may decline as more are vaccinated.
“I think that number is going to drop once those kids 16 and older get vaccinated,” Superintendent Francis Scruci said Tuesday.
When the board of education approved full-time, in-person learning on March 20, they also discussed how remote access can work in grades 6-12.
“We didn’t know how many to expect,” Scruci said.
“Conditions have changed drastically since the beginning of the school year. I think if we would have had this opportunity in the winter, I think that number would have been higher,” he said.
Scruci said at that March meeting that remote learning – which includes placing a laptop in a classroom so students can watch from home – had been considered all year but he said it was never deemed a viable option as it is very limiting to students.
“We looked at this option several times … but didn’t believe families would consider it a good option,” he said. “(Students) can hear what’s going on in the classroom but they can’t interact with the teacher.”
Lab classes do not have the same impact when a student attends remotely, Scruci added.
There was no additional cost of providing this option for students – it just took setting up a laptop in the classroom, he said.
If a student does not log in for a remote lesson, he or she will be marked absent. Materials are available on Google Classroom and students are expected to meet all deadlines for their classwork.
Alternative assignments are to be expected if in-class assignments – such as labs — cannot be completed at home. Students who are quarantining or in isolation may attend remotely.
Students in grades 6-12 on NOVA will remain in the program through the end of the school year. Scruci said there were 250-300 students district-wide who are still in the NOVA program.
Class returned full time, in person on March 29, and Scruci said with the exception of masks, social distancing and lunches looking different, it is an ordinary school year.
Scruci said the district has not had a significant increase in its coronavirus numbers.
“We’re seeing continuing numbers of quarantines and isolation,” he said. “We haven’t had a huge outbreak.”
With staff having received their second vaccination and students now eligible, an increase in numbers may not be recorded, Scruci said.
According to the latest COVID-19 dashboard on the district website, six students are in quarantine and two are in isolation. The number of employees is zero.
“We’re doing everything we can” to minimize the risk, Scruci said.
Social distancing remains an issue, especially in narrow hallways.
“Kids are coming into contact with each other in the hallways,” he said.
But as long as they wear their masks and wash their hands, they are in contact for less time than the Centers for Disease Control says is necessary for spreading the virus.
Building principals have done a good job coming up with ways to social distance at lunch, Scruci said. For example, the high school is utilizing the cafeteria, small gym and auxiliary cafeteria.
Community groups have donated fans that have been placed in windows as the CDC now says they are permissible as long as they are pointing out.
Windows at the high school, Conneaut and Kenwood elementaries have been left open to allow for air circulation. The CDC says opening the windows mitigates the problem of having no air conditioning.
“Teachers and students know they need to layer up,” Scruci said.
The district had conducted online learning since last spring and switched to a hybrid learning model Feb. 22. Students returned full time, in person March 29.
Students in grades K-5 were given the option to return to the classroom or continue on NOVA, which provides virtual classes. No remote option was provided.