Daily gate admission is $8. All children ages 9 and under are admitted free.
Saturday
8 a.m. Campgrounds open
10-5 p.m. Junior Fair Building set up
10-1 p.m. Sewing/Canning Projects in Place– Home & Garden Building
Noon-3 p.m. Photography in place
Fine Arts, Crafts and Hobbies
Model & Industrial Arts
Fine Arts Bldg.
Noon-4 p.m. - Beer and Wine in Place-Home & Garden Building
1:30 p.m. - Needlework Judging-Home & Garden Building
(closed to the public)
5 p.m. - Craft and Hobby judging, Fine Arts Building
(closed to the public)
5 p.m. - Beer and Wine judging
Sunday
8 a.m. Swine arrival, self-unloading
8 a.m. Goat entries open for arrival
10 a.m. Photography/Fine Art judging - Fine Arts Building (closed to the public)
1 p.m. Industrial Art/Models judging - Fine Arts Building (closed to the public)
1-6 p.m. FFA Crop and Shop entries accepted
1-6 p.m. Junior Fair Building, set-up (closed for FFA judging at 6 p.m.)
1 p.m. Goat barn meeting with weigh-in to follow, Sheep Arena
2 p.m. Canning judging - Home & Garden Building
2:30-3:30 p.m. Mandatory lamb barn meeting with weigh-in to follow
(Lambs must be in line to weigh by weigh-in ending time)
3-6 p.m.-Swine weigh-in, Pratt show arena
6 p.m. FFA Project judging
6 p.m. Goat entries must be in place
6-8 p.m. Poultry check-in and weigh-in –NPIP papers required before poultry enters the barn, Poultry Barn
Monday
Opening Day
Veterans Day
Daily show: Wood Carver Dennis Beach, behind Babyland
7:45 a.m. Junior Fair poultry/rabbit barn meeting and rabbit weigh-in, Rabbit/Poultry Barn)
8 a.m. Start gate admission
8 a.m. All livestock in place
8 a.m. Swine mandatory barn meeting, Pratt Pavilion Show Arena
8-10 a.m. Culinary entries accepted (sections A-K), Home & Garden Building
8-11 a.m. Flower Show 1 entries open, Home & Garden Building
8:15 a.m. Junior Beef mandatory barn meeting, Pratt Pavilion
9 a.m. Mandatory horse department meeting, Horse Arena #1
9-11 a.m. Farm Product entries in place, Grange Bldg.
9 a.m. Junior Fair Market Goat/Meat Breeding Showmanship and Junior Fair Dairy Breeding/Performance Showmanship Classes followed by Market Goat Judging Classes, Pratt Pavilion Show Arena
10 a.m. Rabbit Showmanship, Rabbit/Poultry Barn
10:30 a.m. Culinary judging, Home & Garden Building, closed to the public
11 a.m. Story Time, Fine Arts Building
11:30 a.m. Groom and Clean Contest, Horse Arena
Noon Rides open
12:30-4:30 p.m. Flower Show judging, Home & Garden Building, closed to the public
1 p.m. Farm Product judging, Grange Building
2 p.m. Junior Fair Horse Fun Show, Horse Arena
5 p.m. Bake Sale, Home and Garden
6-8 p.m. Woodworking demos, Fine Arts Building
7 p.m. Opening Ceremony, Grandstand
7:30 p.m. Parade/King and Queen Coronation, Grandstand
11 p.m. Fairgrounds close
Tuesday
Daily Shows
Wood Carver-Dennis Beach, behind Babyland
All American Petting Zoo, Family Fun Zone
8 a.m. Start Gate Admission
8 a.m. Junior Swine Showmanship followed by Junior Show, Pratt Pavilion show arena
Grand Champion Drive Swine (30 minutes following last posted class)
8:30 a.m. Jr. Fair Rabbit judging, Rabbit/Poultry Barn
9 a.m. Showmanship Sweep Stakes Qualifier for a Horse Dept. representative
Horseless Horse, Horse Arena
11 a.m. Jr. Fair Horse Team Tournament, Horse Arena
11 a.m. Story Time, Fine Arts Building
Noon Rides open
2 p.m. Jr. Fair Draft Horse, Ground Roping, Contest Horsemanship, and Contesting, Horse Arena
5 p.m. Harness Racing, Grandstand
6 p.m. Jr. Fair Lamb Showmanship judging, market judging following, Sheep Show Arena
6 p.m. Pee Wee Swine Showmanship, Pratt Pavilion
6-8 p.m. Woodworking Demo, Fine Arts Building
7-10 p.m. The Riverbend Band, Grove Stage
10 p.m. Swine going home or custom harvested removed
11 p.m. Fairgrounds close
Wednesday
Chamber Day/D.A.R.E Day
Daily Shows
Wood Carver Dennis Beach, behind Babyland
All American Petting Zoo, Family Fun Zone
Timber Show (three shows daily), Family Fun Zone
Laser Tag (noon-8 p.m.), Family Fun Zone
Game Show (three Shows daily), Family Fun Zone
Hypnotist Mike Bishop, Free Tent 5, 7 and 9 p.m.
Kids Ride Special, noon-5 p.m. $13 wristband
8 a.m. Start gate admission
8:30 am Junior Fair Beef Showmanship (Market, Dairy Feeders, Beef Feeders); Junior Beef Breeding, Beef Feeders, Dairy Beef Feeders judging, Pavilion
9 am Jr. Fair Horse English Show, Horse Arena 1
9 am Jr Fair Goat Breeding followed by Performance Classes (Grove)
11 am Story Time-Fine Arts Building
Noon Rides open
Noon-1 p.m. Cook Out Entries accepted, Home & Garden Building
1 p.m. Cook Out Contest, Home & Garden Building
5 p.m. Harness Racing, Grandstand
6-8 p.m. Wood Worker’s Guild Demonstration, Fine Arts Building
7-10 p.m. Brent Lowry Band, Grove Stage
7:30 p.m. Junior Market Cattle judging (dairy steers, market steers/heifers), Pavilion
11 p.m. Fairgrounds close
Thursday
Senior Citizens Day (65 and older)
Quilt Show
Daily Shows
Wood Carver Dennis Beach, behind Babyland
All American Petting Zoo, Family Fun Zone
Timber Show (three shows daily), Family Fun Zone
Laser Tag (noon-8 p.m.), Family Fun Zone
Game Show (three Shows daily), Family Fun Zone
Hypnotist Mike Bishop, Free Tent 5, 7 and 9 p.m.
8 a.m. Start gate admission
8-10 a.m. Quilt Show entries accepted-Pratt Pavilion
8:30 a.m. Jr Fair Poultry judging, Rabbit/Poultry barn
9 a.m. Jr. Fair Horse Trail, Driving and Western Riding-Horse Area
9 a.m. Pee Wee Goat Show, outside goat barn
9 a.m. Jake Pilewski-Musical Act, Free Tent
10 a.m. Spittin’ Image-Musical Act, Free Tent
10 a.m. Open Class Goat judging (outside goat barn)
11 a.m. Story Time, Fine Arts Building
11 a.m. Quilt Show Opens, Pratt Pavilion
11 a.m. Bliss-Musical Act, Free Tent
Noon Antique/Farm Stock Tractor Pull, Grandstand
Noon Rides open
Noon Open Class Poultry, Household Critters, & Waterfowl, Rabbit/Poultry barn)
Noon Beef Carcass Show, Pavilion
12:30 p.m. Comedy Hypnotist Show, Free Tent
1:30 p.m. From Quilting to Bags - Quilt Demonstration, Pratt Pavilion
1:30 p.m. Just Jazz-Musical Group, Free Tent
3:30 p.m. Rulers’ Rule - Quilt Demonstration, Pratt Pavilion
3:30 p.m. Jr. Fair Horse Contesting Show, Horse Arena
5:30 p.m. All Stitched Up! - Quilt Demonstration, Pratt Pavilion
6 p.m. Pee Wee Cattle Showmanship, Pavilion
6-8 p.m. Wood Worker’s Guild Demonstration, Fine Arts Building
7 p.m. 4 Wheel Drive Trucks/Farm Altered and Mini Tractor Pull, Grandstand
7 p.m. Quilt Show Closes
8 p.m. Quilt Pick Up
8-10 p.m. Junior Fair Dance
11 p.m. Fairgrounds close
Friday
Daily Shows
Wood Carver Dennis Beach, behind Babyland
All American Petting Zoo, Family Fun Zone
Timber Show (three shows daily), Family Fun Zone
Laser Tag (noon-8 p.m.), Family Fun Zone
Game Show (three Shows daily), Family Fun Zone
Hypnotist Mike Bishop, Free Tent 5, 7 and 9 p.m.
8 a.m. Start gate admission
8-11 a.m. Flower Show II –entries open, Home & Garden Building
8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Poultry Showmanship, Pavilion
9 a.m. Tractor Operator’s Contest, Grandstand
9 a.m. Junior Fair Western Horse Show, Horse Arena
10 a.m. Junior Fair Dairy Showmanship and judging followed by Open Class Dairy Cattle judging, Sheep Show Arena
11 a.m. Story Time, Fine Arts Building
12:30-4:30 p.m. Flower Show judging
1 p.m. Penta’s Youth Floral Design Challenge, Home & Garden Building
4-5:45 p.m. Kiddie Pedal Pull Registration, sheep arena
6 p.m. Kiddie Pedal Pull
6-8 p.m. Wood Worker’s Guild Demonstration, Fine Arts Building
6:30 p.m. 4-H Bake Off Auction, Pavilion
7 p.m. Open Class Swine judging, Pavilion
7 p.m. Cheerleading Competition, Grandstand
7-10 p.m. New Frontier-Journey Tribute Band, Grove
11 p.m. Fairgrounds close
Saturday, Aug. 6
Daily Shows
Wood Carver Dennis Beach, behind Babyland
All American Petting Zoo, Family Fun Zone
Timber Show (three shows daily), Family Fun Zone
Laser Tag (noon-8 p.m.), Family Fun Zone
Game Show (three Shows daily), Family Fun Zone
Hypnotist Mike Bishop, Free Tent 5, 7 and 9 p.m.
8 a.m. Start gate admission
9 a.m. Pee Wee Horse Show, Horse Arena
10 a.m. Feeder Calf Sale, Pavilion
10 a.m. Jr. Fair Horse Show Championship Versatility Class, Horse Arena
10:30 a.m. Pee Wee Sheep Showmanship
Noon Jr Fair Sheep Breeding judging, Sheep Show Arena
Noon Water Ball Tournament and Wood County Firefighters Association Years of Service Awards, Junior Fair Building Parking Lot
Noon-2 p.m. Pie and Cheesecakes entries accepted, Pavilion Meeting Room
1 p.m. Open Class Sheep Breeding judging, Sheep Show Arena
2 p.m. Pie and Cheesecake Judging, Pavilion, closed to the public
2-4 p.m. Wood Working Demo, Fine Arts
2 p.m. Open Horse Speed Show, Horse Arena
5 p.m. Pie and Cheesecake Auction, Pavilion Meeting Room
7 p.m. Calf Scramble/Bale Stacking, Grandstand
8-11 p.m. Skittle Bots, Grove Stage
Midnight - Fairgrounds close
Sunday, Aug. 7
Daily Shows
Wood Carver Dennis Beach, behind Babyland
All American Petting Zoo, Family Fun Zone
Timber Show (three shows daily), Family Fun Zone
Laser Tag (noon-8 p.m.), Family Fun Zone
Game Show (three Shows daily), Family Fun Zone
Hypnotist Mike Bishop, Free Tent 5, 7 and 9 p.m.
8 a.m. Start gate admission
9 a.m. Open Horse Performance Show, Horse Arena
11 a.m. Open Draft Hitch Show, Grandstand
1-6 p.m. Election of Board of Directors of WCAS, Junior Fair Building
2 p.m. Show Ring Bling Cloverbud Tea, Home and Garden Building
3:30 p.m. Chain Saw Auction, Sheep Show Arena
5 p.m. Buchman Showmanship Sweepstakes, Pratt Pavilion Show Arena
7 p.m. Babyland Sale, Sheep Show Arena
7:30 p.m. Multi Vehicle Demolition Derby, ticket booth opens 90 minutes prior to event
9 p.m. 4-H-FFA animals and projects can be released
Everything must be out by 6 p.m. Monday
11 p.m. Fairgrounds close
Monday, Aug. 8
No gate admission
Car Demo Derby Day - $10 admission, children 5 and under free, pit passes $15
Livestock Sale
11 a.m. Livestock Showcase & Sale beginning with lunch sponsored by State Bank, Pratt Pavilion
5 p.m. Catch a Pig Contest, Horse Arena
5-7 p.m. Pick up all Grange items
6 p.m. All projects out
6-8 p.m. Pick up of all Home & Garden items
7:30 p.m. Car Demolition Derby, ticket booth opens 90 minutes prior to event, grandstand $10, 5 and under free, pit passes $15
Tuesday, Aug. 9
5-7 p.m. Pick up all Fine Arts Building items
8 p.m. All campers out