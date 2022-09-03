FFA Tractors
supplied photo

The 2022 FFA Tractor Operator’s Contest was won by Jesse Sundermeier of Eastwood FFA. Carter Foos of Eastwood FFA was second, followed by Gregory Wise of Elmwood FFA, third. Tanner Pennington of Elmwood FFA was fourth and Wyatt Bechstein of Bowling Green FFA was fifth. Eddie Eschedor (BG) and Tommy Curtis (Penta) also participated in the contest.

The contest is a favorite of fairgoers who watch FFA members attempt to drive and back two and four-wheeled farm implements through an obstacle course.

