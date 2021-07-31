Saturday, July 31
8 a.m. Campgrounds Open
10-5 p.m. Jr Fair Building set up
10-1 p.m. Needlework in place– Home and Garden Bldg.
Noon-3 p.m. Photography in place– Fine Arts Bldg.
Noon-3 p.m. Canning and Non-Baking – Home and Garden Bldg.
Noon-3 p.m. Fine Arts, Crafts and Hobbies - Entries Accepted
Noon-3 p.m. Model and Industrial Arts– Fine Arts Bldg.
3 p.m. Canning Judging – Home and Garden Bldg.
3 p.m. Needlework Judging – Home and Garden Bldg.
5 p.m. Craft and Hobby Judging - Closed to Public
Sunday, Aug. 1
8 a.m. Swine Arrival – Self-Unloading (must be in weigh-in line before 6p.m.)
8 a.m. Goat entries open for arrival
1-6 p.m. FFA Crop and Shop Entries Accepted
1-6 p.m. Jr. Fair Bldg. Set-up (closed for FFA Judging at 6p.m.)
1 p.m. Goat Barn Meeting with weigh-in to follow – Sheep Arena
2:30-3:30 p.m. Mandatory Lamb Barn Meeting with Weigh-in to follow
(Lambs must be in line to weigh by weigh-in ending time.)
3-6 p.m. Swine weigh in-Pratt show arena
3 p.m. Photography Judging – Fine Arts Bldg.
3 p.m. Fine Arts Judging – Fine Arts Bldg.
3 p.m. Industrial Arts Judging – Fine Arts Bldg.
3 p.m. Model Judging– Fine Arts Bldg.
6 p.m. FFA Project Judging
6 p.m. Goat entries must be in place
6-8 p.m. Poultry Check-in and Weigh-in –NPIP Papers Required Before Poultry enters the barn –Poultry Barn
Monday, Aug. 2
Opening Day
Veterans Day
Wood County Youth Parade/King and Queen
Daily Shows:
Wood Carver-Dennis Beach- (behind Babyland)
8 a.m. Start Gate Admission - $7 for ages 10 years and over
8 a.m. All Livestock in Place
8 a.m. Jr. Fair Poultry/Rabbit Mandatory Barn Meeting and Rabbit Weigh-in - Rabbit/Poultry Barn
8 a.m. -11 a.m. Flower Show 1 entries open- Home and Garden Bldg.
8 a.m. Swine Mandatory Barn Meeting – Pratt Pavilion Show Arena
8 a.m. Jr. Beef Mandatory Barn Meeting –Pratt Pavilion
8:30 a.m. Jr. Beef weigh in-Pratt Pavilion
9 a.m. Mandatory Horse Department Meeting - Horse Arena #1
9 a.m. Noon Farm Product entries in place-Grange Bldg.
9 a.m. Jr. Fair Market Goat/Meat Breeding Showmanship and Jr. Fair Dairy Breeding/Performance Showmanship Classes followed by Market Goat Judging Classes – Pratt Pavilion Show Arena
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Harness Racing
Bale Stacking (1/2 hour after harness racing)
Daily Shows:
Wood Carver-Dennis Beach- (behind Babyland)
8 a.m. Start Gate Admission - $7 for ages 10 years and over
8:30 a.m. Jr. Swine Showmanship followed by Jr. Show-Pratt Pavilion show arena
9 a.m. Jr. Fair Rabbit Judging – Rabbit/Poultry Barn
9 a.m. Showmanship Sweep Stakes Qualifier-Horse Arena-for a Horse Dept. Representative
10 a.m. Jr. Fair Horse Team Tournament-Horse Arena
10 a.m. Open Class Dairy Cattle
10:30 a.m. Jr. Fair Dairy Showmanship and Judging – Sheep Show Arena
2 p.m. Jr. Fair Draft Horse, Ground Roping, Contest Horsemanship, and Contesting- Horse Arena
5 p.m. Harness Racing –Grandstand
5 p.m. Grand Champion Drive Swine-Pratt Pavilion
5 p.m. Jr. Fair Lamb Showmanship Judging market judging following– Sheep Show Arena
6 p.m. Pee Wee Swine Showmanship-Sponsored and Managed by AG Credit-Pratt Pavilion
6-8p.m. Woodworking Demo- Fine Arts Bldg
7-10 p.m. Music -Herbie and The Love Bugs-Free Tent
8-10 p.m. Junior Fair Dance – Parking South of Pratt Pavilion – DJ: Doug Michaelis
10 p.m. Swine going home or custom harvested removed
Wednesday, Aug. 4
D.A.R.E. Day
Kids Day Ride Special noon- 5 p.m. $10
Harness Racing
Water Ball Tournament
Daily Shows:
Wood Carver-Dennis Beach- (behind Babyland)
All American Petting Zoo
Great Lakes Timber Show
8 a.m. Start Gate Admission - $7 for ages 10 years and over
8:30 a.m. Jr. Fair Poultry Showmanship – Rabbit/Poultry Barn
9 a.m. Jr. Fair Goat Breeding followed by Performance Classes – Sheep Show Arena
9 a.m. Jr. Fair Horse English Show- Horse Arena 1
Noon Jr. Fair Beef Breeding, Dairy Beef Feeders, Beef Feeders –Pratt Pavilion
4:30-6 p.m. Registration for Water Ball Tournament- Jr. Fair Building Parking Lot
5 p.m. Harness Racing-Grandstand
6 p.m. Jr. Market Cattle Judging – Dairy Steers, Market Steers/Heifers – Pratt Pavilion Arena
6-8 p.m. Woodworking Demo-Fine Arts Bldg.
6 p.m. Wood County Firefighters Association Years of Service Awards-Jr Fair parking lot
6:30 p.m. Water Ball Tournament- Jr. Fair Building Parking Lot
7-10 p.m. Brent Lowry Band-Free Tent
Thursday, Aug. 5
Senior Citizens Day
Quilt Show
Truck/Tractor Pulls
Daily Shows:
Wood Carver-Dennis Beach- (behind Babyland)
All American Petting Zoo
Great Lakes Timber Show
8 a.m. Start Gate Admission - $7 for ages 10 years and over
8:30 a.m. Jr. Fair Poultry Judging – Rabbit/Poultry Barn
9:30 a.m. Open Class Beef Cattle
9 a.m. Jr. Fair Horse Trail, Driving and Western Riding– Horse Arena
10 a.m. Open Class Goats-outside goat barn
10 a.m. Tractor Pull- Pit pass $10-track
11 a.m. Quilt Show-Pratt Pavilion
11 a.m. Showmanship Dairy Beef Feeders, Beef Feeders, Market Steers/Heifers-Pratt Pavilion
Noon Open Class Poultry, Household Critters and Waterfowl-rabbit/poultry barn
3:30 p.m. Jr. Fair Horse Contesting Show – Horse Arena
7 p.m. 4 Wheel Drive Trucks-Pit Pass-track
Friday, Aug. 6
Cheerleading Competition - $5 grandstand admission for ages 19 and over
Demolition Derby - $5 grandstand admission
Daily Shows:
Wood Carver-Dennis Beach- (behind Babyland)
All American Petting Zoo
Great Lakes Timber Show
8 a.m. Start Gate Admission - $7 for ages 10 years and over
8-11 a.m. Flower Show II –entries open – Home and Garden Bldg.
9 a.m Tractor Operator Contest – Infield of Track
9 a.m. Jr. Fair Horse Western Show –Horse Arena
10 a.m. Cheerleading Competition-Adults 19 and older $5, Grandstands
12:30-4:30 p.m. Flower Show II Judging – Home and Garden Bldg.
6-8 p.m. Woodworking Demo – Fine Arts Bldg.
7 p.m. Demolition Derby’s-Combine, Little Tikes, Mower, Mini-Van-$5 grandstand admission, Pit Pass $10-grandstand
Saturday, Aug. 7
Feed Wood County by Brown Bag Food Project - Food Drive Gate C
Diamond Rodeo, $5 admission, 5 and under free - North Grandstand
Daily Shows:
Wood Carver-Dennis Beach (behind Babyland)
All American Petting Zoo
Great Lakes Timber Show
8 a.m. Start Gate Admission - $7 for ages 10 years and over
9 a.m. Jr. Fair Horseless Horse, EWD, 1st Year, and Pee-Wee –Horse Arena
10 a.m. Feeder Calf Sale (exhibitors required to attend) Pratt Pavilion Show Arena
Noon Jr. Fair Horse Show ChampionshipVersatility Class –Horse Arena
12-8 p.m. Food Drive, the Brown Bag Project Gate C
Noon Darrel Hentges Jr Fair Breeding Sheep Judging – Sheep Show Arena
2-4 p.m. Woodworking Demo-Fine Arts Bldg
4 p.m. Open Horse Speed Show – Horse Arena
7-10 p.m. Riverbend Band - Free Tent
7:30 p.m. Rodeo – Ticket Booth Opens 120 Minutes Prior to Event- Grandstand-$5 admission, children 5 and under free
Sunday, Aug. 8
Monster Truck Showdown-Grandstand- Adults $10 admission, children 5 and under free
Daily Show:
Wood Carver-Dennis Beach- (behind Babyland)
All American Petting Zoo
Great Lakes Timber Show
8 a.m. Start Gate Admission - $7 for ages 10 years and over
11 a.m. Open Draft Hitch Show-Grandstand
1- 6 p.m. Election of Board of Directors of WCAS – Jr. Fair Bldg.
3:30 p.m. Chain Saw Auction– Sheep Show Arena
5 p.m. “Buchman” Showmanship Sweepstakes – Pratt Pavilion Show Arena
5:30-6:30 p.m. Monster Truck Pre-Show Pit Party
6:30 p.m. Monster Truck Showdown, ticket booth opens 120 minutes prior to event - Grandstand, adults $10, kids 5 and under free
7 p.m. Babyland Sale – Sheep Arena
9 p.m. 4-H – FFA animals and projects can be released.
Everything must be out by 6 p.m. Monday
Monday, Aug. 9
Car Demo Derby Day - $10 admission, children 5 and under free, pit passes $15
Livestock Sale
11 a.m. Livestock Showcase and Sale beginning with lunch sponsored by State Bank -Pratt Pavilion
5 p.m. Catch a Pig Contest – Horse Arena
5-7 p.m. Pick up all Grange items
6 p.m. All Projects out
6-8 p.m. Pick up of all Home and Garden Items
7:30 p.m. Car Demolition Derby – Ticket Booth Opens 150 Minutes Prior to Event -Grandstand – $10 admission, children 5 and under free, Pit Passes $15
5-7 p.m. Pick up of all Fine Arts Building Items
8 p.m. All campers out