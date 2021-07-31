Sydney Mazey

File. Sydney Mazey shows a goat at the Wood County Fair.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Saturday, July 31

8 a.m. Campgrounds Open

10-5 p.m. Jr Fair Building set up

10-1 p.m. Needlework in place– Home and Garden Bldg.

Noon-3 p.m. Photography in place– Fine Arts Bldg.

Noon-3 p.m. Canning and Non-Baking – Home and Garden Bldg.

Noon-3 p.m. Fine Arts, Crafts and Hobbies - Entries Accepted

Noon-3 p.m. Model and Industrial Arts– Fine Arts Bldg.

3 p.m. Canning Judging – Home and Garden Bldg.

3 p.m. Needlework Judging – Home and Garden Bldg.

5 p.m. Craft and Hobby Judging - Closed to Public

Sunday, Aug. 1

8 a.m. Swine Arrival – Self-Unloading (must be in weigh-in line before 6p.m.)

8 a.m. Goat entries open for arrival

1-6 p.m. FFA Crop and Shop Entries Accepted

1-6 p.m. Jr. Fair Bldg. Set-up (closed for FFA Judging at 6p.m.)

1 p.m. Goat Barn Meeting with weigh-in to follow – Sheep Arena

2:30-3:30 p.m. Mandatory Lamb Barn Meeting with Weigh-in to follow

(Lambs must be in line to weigh by weigh-in ending time.)

3-6 p.m. Swine weigh in-Pratt show arena

3 p.m. Photography Judging – Fine Arts Bldg.

3 p.m. Fine Arts Judging – Fine Arts Bldg.

3 p.m. Industrial Arts Judging – Fine Arts Bldg.

3 p.m. Model Judging– Fine Arts Bldg.

6 p.m. FFA Project Judging

6 p.m. Goat entries must be in place

6-8 p.m. Poultry Check-in and Weigh-in –NPIP Papers Required Before Poultry enters the barn –Poultry Barn

Monday, Aug. 2

Opening Day

Veterans Day

Wood County Youth Parade/King and Queen

Daily Shows:

Wood Carver-Dennis Beach- (behind Babyland)

8 a.m. Start Gate Admission - $7 for ages 10 years and over

8 a.m. All Livestock in Place

8 a.m. Jr. Fair Poultry/Rabbit Mandatory Barn Meeting and Rabbit Weigh-in - Rabbit/Poultry Barn

8 a.m. -11 a.m. Flower Show 1 entries open- Home and Garden Bldg.

8 a.m. Swine Mandatory Barn Meeting – Pratt Pavilion Show Arena

8 a.m. Jr. Beef Mandatory Barn Meeting –Pratt Pavilion

8:30 a.m. Jr. Beef weigh in-Pratt Pavilion

9 a.m. Mandatory Horse Department Meeting - Horse Arena #1

9 a.m. Noon Farm Product entries in place-Grange Bldg.

9 a.m. Jr. Fair Market Goat/Meat Breeding Showmanship and Jr. Fair Dairy Breeding/Performance Showmanship Classes followed by Market Goat Judging Classes – Pratt Pavilion Show Arena

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Harness Racing

Bale Stacking (1/2 hour after harness racing)

Daily Shows:

Wood Carver-Dennis Beach- (behind Babyland)

8 a.m. Start Gate Admission - $7 for ages 10 years and over

8:30 a.m. Jr. Swine Showmanship followed by Jr. Show-Pratt Pavilion show arena

9 a.m. Jr. Fair Rabbit Judging – Rabbit/Poultry Barn

9 a.m. Showmanship Sweep Stakes Qualifier-Horse Arena-for a Horse Dept. Representative

10 a.m. Jr. Fair Horse Team Tournament-Horse Arena

10 a.m. Open Class Dairy Cattle

10:30 a.m. Jr. Fair Dairy Showmanship and Judging – Sheep Show Arena

2 p.m. Jr. Fair Draft Horse, Ground Roping, Contest Horsemanship, and Contesting- Horse Arena

5 p.m. Harness Racing –Grandstand

5 p.m. Grand Champion Drive Swine-Pratt Pavilion

5 p.m. Jr. Fair Lamb Showmanship Judging market judging following– Sheep Show Arena

6 p.m. Pee Wee Swine Showmanship-Sponsored and Managed by AG Credit-Pratt Pavilion

6-8p.m. Woodworking Demo- Fine Arts Bldg

7-10 p.m. Music -Herbie and The Love Bugs-Free Tent

8-10 p.m. Junior Fair Dance – Parking South of Pratt Pavilion – DJ: Doug Michaelis

10 p.m. Swine going home or custom harvested removed

Wednesday, Aug. 4

D.A.R.E. Day

Kids Day Ride Special noon- 5 p.m. $10

Harness Racing

Water Ball Tournament

Daily Shows:

Wood Carver-Dennis Beach- (behind Babyland)

All American Petting Zoo

Great Lakes Timber Show

8 a.m. Start Gate Admission - $7 for ages 10 years and over

8:30 a.m. Jr. Fair Poultry Showmanship – Rabbit/Poultry Barn

9 a.m. Jr. Fair Goat Breeding followed by Performance Classes – Sheep Show Arena

9 a.m. Jr. Fair Horse English Show- Horse Arena 1

Noon Jr. Fair Beef Breeding, Dairy Beef Feeders, Beef Feeders –Pratt Pavilion

4:30-6 p.m. Registration for Water Ball Tournament- Jr. Fair Building Parking Lot

5 p.m. Harness Racing-Grandstand

6 p.m. Jr. Market Cattle Judging – Dairy Steers, Market Steers/Heifers – Pratt Pavilion Arena

6-8 p.m. Woodworking Demo-Fine Arts Bldg.

6 p.m. Wood County Firefighters Association Years of Service Awards-Jr Fair parking lot

6:30 p.m. Water Ball Tournament- Jr. Fair Building Parking Lot

7-10 p.m. Brent Lowry Band-Free Tent

Thursday, Aug. 5

Senior Citizens Day

Quilt Show

Truck/Tractor Pulls

Daily Shows:

Wood Carver-Dennis Beach- (behind Babyland)

All American Petting Zoo

Great Lakes Timber Show

8 a.m. Start Gate Admission - $7 for ages 10 years and over

8:30 a.m. Jr. Fair Poultry Judging – Rabbit/Poultry Barn

9:30 a.m. Open Class Beef Cattle

9 a.m. Jr. Fair Horse Trail, Driving and Western Riding– Horse Arena

10 a.m. Open Class Goats-outside goat barn

10 a.m. Tractor Pull- Pit pass $10-track

11 a.m. Quilt Show-Pratt Pavilion

11 a.m. Showmanship Dairy Beef Feeders, Beef Feeders, Market Steers/Heifers-Pratt Pavilion

Noon Open Class Poultry, Household Critters and Waterfowl-rabbit/poultry barn

3:30 p.m. Jr. Fair Horse Contesting Show – Horse Arena

7 p.m. 4 Wheel Drive Trucks-Pit Pass-track

Friday, Aug. 6

Cheerleading Competition - $5 grandstand admission for ages 19 and over

Demolition Derby - $5 grandstand admission

Daily Shows:

Wood Carver-Dennis Beach- (behind Babyland)

All American Petting Zoo

Great Lakes Timber Show

8 a.m. Start Gate Admission - $7 for ages 10 years and over

8-11 a.m. Flower Show II –entries open – Home and Garden Bldg.

9 a.m Tractor Operator Contest – Infield of Track

9 a.m. Jr. Fair Horse Western Show –Horse Arena

10 a.m. Cheerleading Competition-Adults 19 and older $5, Grandstands

12:30-4:30 p.m. Flower Show II Judging – Home and Garden Bldg.

6-8 p.m. Woodworking Demo – Fine Arts Bldg.

7 p.m. Demolition Derby’s-Combine, Little Tikes, Mower, Mini-Van-$5 grandstand admission, Pit Pass $10-grandstand

Saturday, Aug. 7

Feed Wood County by Brown Bag Food Project - Food Drive Gate C

Diamond Rodeo, $5 admission, 5 and under free - North Grandstand

Daily Shows:

Wood Carver-Dennis Beach (behind Babyland)

All American Petting Zoo

Great Lakes Timber Show

8 a.m. Start Gate Admission - $7 for ages 10 years and over

9 a.m. Jr. Fair Horseless Horse, EWD, 1st Year, and Pee-Wee –Horse Arena

10 a.m. Feeder Calf Sale (exhibitors required to attend) Pratt Pavilion Show Arena

Noon Jr. Fair Horse Show ChampionshipVersatility Class –Horse Arena

12-8 p.m. Food Drive, the Brown Bag Project Gate C

Noon Darrel Hentges Jr Fair Breeding Sheep Judging – Sheep Show Arena

2-4 p.m. Woodworking Demo-Fine Arts Bldg

4 p.m. Open Horse Speed Show – Horse Arena

7-10 p.m. Riverbend Band - Free Tent

7:30 p.m. Rodeo – Ticket Booth Opens 120 Minutes Prior to Event- Grandstand-$5 admission, children 5 and under free

Sunday, Aug. 8

Monster Truck Showdown-Grandstand- Adults $10 admission, children 5 and under free

Daily Show:

Wood Carver-Dennis Beach- (behind Babyland)

All American Petting Zoo

Great Lakes Timber Show

8 a.m. Start Gate Admission - $7 for ages 10 years and over

11 a.m. Open Draft Hitch Show-Grandstand

1- 6 p.m. Election of Board of Directors of WCAS – Jr. Fair Bldg.

3:30 p.m. Chain Saw Auction– Sheep Show Arena

5 p.m. “Buchman” Showmanship Sweepstakes – Pratt Pavilion Show Arena

5:30-6:30 p.m. Monster Truck Pre-Show Pit Party

6:30 p.m. Monster Truck Showdown, ticket booth opens 120 minutes prior to event - Grandstand, adults $10, kids 5 and under free

7 p.m. Babyland Sale – Sheep Arena

9 p.m. 4-H – FFA animals and projects can be released.

Everything must be out by 6 p.m. Monday

Monday, Aug. 9

Car Demo Derby Day - $10 admission, children 5 and under free, pit passes $15

Livestock Sale

11 a.m. Livestock Showcase and Sale beginning with lunch sponsored by State Bank -Pratt Pavilion

5 p.m. Catch a Pig Contest – Horse Arena

5-7 p.m. Pick up all Grange items

6 p.m. All Projects out

6-8 p.m. Pick up of all Home and Garden Items

7:30 p.m. Car Demolition Derby – Ticket Booth Opens 150 Minutes Prior to Event -Grandstand – $10 admission, children 5 and under free, Pit Passes $15

Tuesday, Aug. 6

5-7 p.m. Pick up of all Fine Arts Building Items

8 p.m. All campers out

