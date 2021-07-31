Troy Amos
Troy Amos, 16, is representing Golden Key 4H Club and has been a 4H member for 11 years. He is the son of Brian and Juli Amos. He is a junior at Bowling Green High School and plays football and baseball for the Bobcats.
Hayden Belleville
Hayden Belleville is 18 the son of Ivan and Robin Belleville. He is representing Simply Stock and this is his first year in the club and the ninth year in 4-H. Hayden enjoys caring for plants and farm animals, and will study biology at Ohio State University.
Owen Brinker
Owen is a nine-year member of Livestock Unlimited. His projects include beef, sheep, swine and goats. Owen is the son of Matt and Kristi Brinker and is a graduate of Eastwood High School. He plans to pursue an animal science degree and is a member of the Connors State College Collegiate Livestock Judging Team.
Collin Britton
Collin Britton, 18, has been a member of 4-H for the past 10 years and is representing Leaders of Tomorrow 4-H club. He was a active member in FFA throughout high school and he raises and shows cattle. He is the son of Jeremy and Holly Wensink.
Nick Cline
Nick Cline, 18, is representing the Wood County Junior Fair Board. He has been a member of the Junior Fair Board for three years and has been a member of 4-H for 10 years and shows dairy cattle at the fair.
Thomas Curtis
Thomas Curtis is the son of Mark and Ginger Curtis of rural Bloomdale. He is representing Penta FFA as a junior and first-year member. Tommy is employed at D&D Landscaping. He attends Wayne Church of Christ and is a member of the golf, basketball and baseball teams at Elmwood.
Jacob Gallant
Jacob Gallant is the son of Matt and Mindy Gallant. Jacob attends Eastwood High School and will be a senior in the fall. On top of high school classes Jacob is taking college courses through Owens Community for business. Outside of school Jacob is involved in Eastwood FFA and Four Leaf Clover Kids. He is an Eagle Scout and junior assistant scoutmaster from Boy Scout Troop 358, and a member of the Explorer Post 8700. After high school Jacob plans on attending college and majoring in marketing.
Zane Hagemeyer
Zane Hagemeyer is the son of John and Karen Hagemeyer. He has been active in Junior Fair Board, Livestock Unlimited, 4-H Camp as a counselor, Hope Lutheran Youth Group, Elmwood Varsity Wresting and the Elmwood FFA Chapter. Zane runs a beef operation and has entered the work force.
Coleton Junge
Coleton Junge is the son of Jim and Mariah Junge and is a four-year member of the Otsego High School football and wrestling team. He plans on attending the University of Toledo in the fall, majoring in nursing.
Matthew Konrad
Matthew Konrad, 18, is the son of Rodney and Phyllis Konrad. He is representing Buds-N-Beyond 4-H club which he has been in for 12 years. He loves music and have been in a music program for seven years.
Cade Limes
Cade is the son of Adam and Jonica Limes. He’s a 10 year 4-H member representing Otsego FFA. He recently graduated from Otsego High School where he was actively involved in the Knights Have Your Back service organization, FFA, football, wrestling and track. He is a third-year member of the Junior Fair Board. Cade enjoys spending his time working, planting and harvesting for his family’s farm. He plans to pursue a career in the Local 18 Operating Engineers Union this winter.
Aaron Partin
Aaron Partin, a nine-year member of the Tontogany Four-Leaf Clovers 4-H Club, is the son of Kelly Pheneger and Matthew Partin. Aaron is a senior at Bowling Green High School where he is a National Honors Society member, six-time varsity letter winner, and member of the state-qualifying cross country team.
Same Rapp
Same Rapp is a 2021 graduate and the son of Paul and Dottie Rapp. He is representing the Blue Ribbon Rangers 4-H club where he has shown dairy beef feeders for the past four years. He was also the 2020-21 Eastwood FFA secretary.
Jack Reichert
Jack Reichert is the son of Joseph and Judy Reichert of Bowling Green. He is a member of the Clover Achievers 4-H club, and this will be my 12th year in 4-H. He has shown rabbits for 10 years and beef feeders for six years. This past spring I graduated from Cardinal Stritch High School in Oregon, Ohio. While in high school he played basketball and football, and ran track. Next fall, he will be attending Bowling Green State University where he plans to major in sports management.
Elijah Reynolds
Elijah Reynolds is a 10-year member of 4-H in the County Paws 4-H Club. His favorite part of 4-H is being a camp counselor. His parents are Josh and Sandy Reynolds from rural Wayne. He played football, wrestled and ran track and was active in the band at Elmwood High School where he was also a member of the National Honor Society. He is currently working as a summer intern for the Wood County Garage, and he is planning to attend BGSU in the fall to study to become a physical therapist.
Ian Sander
Ian Sander represents Portage Valley 4-H Club as a 10-year member. Ian attends Eastwood High School where he is involved in varsity swimming, track and several organizations. He is an Eagle Scout, 4-H Camp counselor, CarTeens instructor and Junior Fair Board member. Ian is the son of Michael and Shannon Sander of Pemberville.
Sam Scifers
Sam Scifers is the son of Randy and Danielle Scifers. He’s a six-year member of the Beaver Creek Boosters and is currently the president of his 4-H club. Sam is also a member of the National Honor Society, Junior Fair Board and the 4-H Leadership Committee.
Tyler Shaffer
Tyler Shaffer is representing Champion Drive 4-H club. Tyler is 17 and the son of Shawn and Erin Shaffer. Tyler has been a 4-H member for 12 years and his projects have included; welding, woodworking, swine, poultry and beef. Tyler is also a member of Wood County Shots 4-H club.
Jesse Sundermeier
Jesse Sundermeier is the son of Keith and Julie Sundermeier. He is representing Eastwood FFA where he has served as the sentinel and will be serving as the president this year. He has been a member of Eastwood FFA for 3 years and a member of the Blue Ribbon Rangers 4-H club for eight years. Jesse enjoys breeding and raising pigs on his family farm.
Gregory Wise
Gregory Wise is an 11-year member of the Farmcrafters 4-H club. He is the son of Steve and Teri Jo Wise, of rural Wayne. Gregory will be a junior at Elmwood in the fall. He has been a lifetime member of St. Aloysius Church and attended elementary and junior high school at St. Al’s. Gregory started serving as an altar server as soon as he was old enough to do so and continues to serve in that capacity today. His favorite hobby is buying what would be considered (in our local area) antiquated farm machinery, fixing it up, and then selling it in Amish communities where there is no need for technology and high tech equipment. Gregory also enjoys working on the family farm where he works ground, runs the grain cart at harvest time and maintains the grain bins. Gregory and high school friend, Will Harrison started a straw business last summer where they baled 65 acres of straw which netted 6,200 bales. They have been busy selling the straw at local auctions. It’s been a great opportunity to work with a business partner and friend toward a common goal.