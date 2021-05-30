TOLEDO — St. John’s Jesuit High School has announced the Class of 2021 valedictorians and salutatorian.
Jordan Schuman, Bowling Green; Anthony Pacewicz, Perrysburg; and Charles Mlcek, Monclova, will share the top honor while Joseph Hoppenjans, Sylvania, is the salutatorian.
Schuman attended Bowling Green Middle School. He is a National Merit Scholarship Finalist, achieving a perfect ACT score of 36. He is a member of the National Honors Society and Magis Society. He is a member of the marching band, indoor drumline and concert band. He is part of the SJJ Ambassador Program and served as a student representative for Fathers’ Club. He has volunteered at Just Pancakes, Seagate Food Bank and Sunbridge Schools.
Schuman plans to attend Georgetown University and major in chemistry.
Pacewicz attended Perrysburg Junior High. He is a member of the National Honors Society, Magis Society and the Spanish National Honors Society. He served as an Ohio Military Kids Camp counselor. In his time at St. John’s Jesuit, he volunteered for the Toledo Labre Program, and at Crossgates Elementary School as part of the SJJ Christian Service Program.
A member of the varsity soccer team, he will continue to play at the collegiate level. He will attend Oberlin College and major in biology on a pre-med track.
Charles Mlcek attended Anthony Wayne Junior High. He is a National Merit Commended Scholar, a member of the National Honor Society, Magis Society and the Spanish National Honor Society. He has been active in theater with significant roles in both spring musicals and fall plays. He is a member of Model United Nations, Student Council, Social Justice Alliance and the Admissions Core Team. He has participated in Youth Leadership Toledo, as a Big Brother Program Group Leader, Retreat Leader, and Mentor Group Leader. He has participated on the chess team and as co-director of the school news station TV-4. He served at the Mereda Center as part of the SJJ Christian Service Program.
Mlcek plans to attend Washington and Lee University and will study politics on a pre-law track.
Hoppenjans attended Christ the King Catholic School. He is a member of the National Honors Society. He received the Junior Outstanding Student Award and served as junior class president and senior student council president. He has participated as a retreat leader and a Big Brother Program Leader. He played golf throughout his high school career, and was named varsity team captain. A member of the SJJ Spirit Squad, he has been a TV-4 school broadcasting anchor. As part of the SJJ Christian Service Program, he served at Sunbridge Schools.
He plans to attend Ohio State University and major in business finance.