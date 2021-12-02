Due to positive coronavirus tests within the Bowling Green City Schools transportation department, there will be no bus service on Friday for two routes in the afternoon.
"We will not be able to provide transportation in the PM tomorrow, Friday, December 3, 2021 for bus 15 and bus 25. This does not impact Penta but only impacts those students on bus 15 and bus 25 afternoon routes," said Superintendent Francis Scruci in a Thursday email to parents.
"We thank you for your understanding and flexibility as we continue to navigate through illness."