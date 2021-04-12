A young boy with autism will take young readers on a wholesome journey as part of this year’s 1BookBG.
“A Boy Called Bat,” by Elana K. Arnold, tells the story of Bixby Alexander Tam (nicknamed Bat). Bat’s mom, a veterinarian, has brought home a stray baby skunk, which she needs to take care of until she can hand him over to a wild-animal shelter.
But the minute Bat meets the skunk, he knows they belong together. And he’s got one month to show his mom that a baby skunk might just make a pretty terrific pet.
The book was unveiled Friday to K-5 students in Bowling Green’s three elementaries, St. Aloysius School, BG Christian Academy, the Montessori School of Bowling Green and Sleek Academy.
Stacey Higgins was on the committee that chose this book.
Higgins, a second-grade teacher at Crim Elementary, said she hopes it will help build awareness of autism as well as provide career information about being a veterinary.
She said this year’s committee took a different direction after fantasy books and stories about animals were picked in the past.
“It is realist fiction that we think a lot of the kids can relate to,” Higgins said about the book.
This also is the first book chosen with a main character with a disability, she said. Bat learns a lot about himself and caring for someone else.
This is the sixth book in the 1BookBG program. There have been books about a hamster, chocolate, a dog, a dragon and a mouse.
This project has selected important books with a common thread of an animal character, but also themes of inclusivity, said Maria Simon, youth services director at the Wood County District Public Library.
That inclusivity has included other private and parochial city schools, said Simon, who also was on the selection committee.
Simon said what she really likes about this book is that it is wholesome and gentle. Bat is a great character and can become a friend to the reader.
“It’s positive, humorous, wholesome,” Simon said about the book, and added it is pack with good wholesome themes.
Bat is in third grade and is on the autism spectrum. He becomes attached to the skunk and is determined to take on the responsibility of caring for it.
What is really interesting about this story is the themes of perseverance and the books shows, rather than tells, he has autism, Simon said.
“It’s special we get to see the world through Bat’s eyes. I think that makes it a really special story for kids right now.”
So many people have been hurt by the pandemic, and the book’s themes of nurturing, curiosity and perseverance speak of what we want to teach our children, Simon said.
“It’s a great story for our times. It’s a wonderful book to read aloud.”
The book will be available to be checked out at the library, but Simon is encouraging patrons to use Hoopla instead.
Hoopla, which is a streaming service that allows users to instantly borrow eBooks, audiobooks and movies, can be downloaded from the library’s website at www.wcdpl.org. A library card is necessary.
“Everybody can access with a library card,” Simon said.
This book also was chosen because of its digital accessibility, Higgins said.
Books also can be purchased at Ben’s, located downtown. The library and the store also will have the second and third books in this series.
The focus this year is on the eBook, Simon said, which saves the district from spending money to provide a copy to every student in grades K-5.
It was coincidence that the book is being introduced in April, which also is Autism Awareness Month.
Simon hopes the book helps readers be more aware and more appreciative of autism and accept people’s differences.
The library will host a virtual visit with Nature’s Nursery on April 19. The program will be about skunks and how they live in the wild and the care they need. More information will be posted on the library website.
The library will hold a family Zoom party later this month.
The animal thread in the book will lead into the library’s Summer Reading Program, with the theme Tales and Tails.
A collection of activities will be available on the library website to accompany 1BookBG.
Many local businesses are participating as “touch free trivia” sites, utilizing posted QR codes.
Sundae Station, Ben’s, For Keeps, Dairy Queen, Pagliai’s, Rock ’Em, Sock ’Em Retro, Tropical Smoothie, the BGSU Ice Arena, Biggby, the Sweet Shop, the Bowling Green Community Center and Kroger Starbucks all have QR codes posted.
“It’s a nice opportunity to bring all our students together as well as build partnerships with our businesses,” Higgins said.
The intent is for children and their families to visit the business and scan the QR code that will be posted in the window. The QR code will send the student to a Google Form with a trivia question. Students should use their book to find the answer. After answering on the Google Form, they need to complete the attached task and use it to finish their puzzle.
Prizes will be given at each school for students who complete the puzzle.
A video kickoff is planned for Friday, which Higgins thinks is beneficial as students can share it with their families.
During the month, students are encouraged to post pictures on the 1BookBG social media.